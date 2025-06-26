Chevy Metal Expand Summer Headline Tour

(kelleemack pr) Chevy Metal - the long-running cover band co-founded by the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins - have announced four new headlining tour dates across the United States, along with ticketing details for select previously revealed shows.
The band's summer itinerary begins Saturday, July 12, in Menlo Park, California, at The Guild Theatre, followed by stops in Denver, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere before wrapping up on Friday, September 5, at The Copa at The Bootlegger in Las Vegas.
Chevy Metal will be leaving an especially big mark on Southern California in August, starting on Friday, August 8, at The Venice West in Venice Beach, then Saturday, August 9, at Alex's Bar in Long Beach. They'll close out that month with their annual charity gig on Saturday, August 31, at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, supporting the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, an animal welfare and rescue organization. The foundation is currently running its Double the Love - Double the Impact campaign: From May through September, every dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, thanks to a generous donor - including proceeds from this show!
CHEVY METAL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES
Sat Jul 12 -- Menlo Park, CA -- The Guild Theatre
Sat Jul 19 -- Denver, CO -- Marquis Theater
Sat Jul 20 -- Aspen, CO -- Belly Up Aspen
Wed Jul 23 -- Allston, MA -- Brighton Music Hall
Thu Jul 24 -- New York, NY -- Gramercy Theatre
Fri Jul 25 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Foundry
Sat Jul 26 -- Washington, DC -- The Atlantis
Fri Aug 8 -- Venice Beach, CA -- The Venice West
Sat Aug 9 -- Long Beach, CA -- Alex's Bar
Sat Aug 31 -- Agoura Hills, CA -- The Canyon*
Fri Sept 5 -- Las Vegas, NV -- The Copa at The Bootlegger
*The Alive opening
