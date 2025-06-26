Hollywood Undead Deliver 'SAVIOR' Video

(CNPR) Hollywood Undead return with their most emotionally raw offering yet. Titled "SAVIOR", the track is out now via Sumerian Records and showcases a darker, more vulnerable side of the band-one that trades swagger for soul-searching and resilience.

Built on a gargantuan guitar riff, a haunting vocal hook, and lyrics soaked in regret and revelation, "SAVIOR" explores the psychological wreckage of trauma, fame, and fractured identity. "You say that I'm your savior, but there's no saving me," the chorus confesses. True to form, Hollywood Undead deliver a track that is brutally honest, anthemic, and still undeniably catchy.

Speaking on the new release, Hollywood Undead share, "We're all excited to follow up "Hollywood Forever" with our newest track "SAVIOR." This song is special to us so we can't wait for the Undead Army and beyond to hear it."

"SAVIOR" lands in the midst of what is shaping up to be an explosive year for Hollywood Undead. Their 2024 single "Hollywood Forever" - their first with new label home, Sumerian Records - not only reintroduced their iconic masks to a new generation, to date it has racked up over 20.3 million cross-platform streams, peaked at #18 at Active Rock radio, held strong in the Top 20, and inspired a remix hailed as a "genre-killer" collaboration between some of LA's fiercest underground voices.

Most recently, the band wrapped the spring 2025 leg of the Hollywood & N9ne co-headline tour with Tech N9ne, performing to thousands across the U.S. and Canada, and played incendiary mainstage slots at Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life, and are set to play Aftershock festival this fall. They will be joining Falling In Reverse on their 'God Is A Weapon' tour this August/September.

