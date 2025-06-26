Justin Hayward Reveals On The Blue Cruise 2025 Final Lineup

(CP) On The Blue Cruises, Inc., one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced the final 2025 lineup for the world's greatest classic rock experience at sea, On The Blue Cruise (OTBC).

Hosted and headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Justin Hayward, the voice of The Moody Blues, and featuring an array of events and musical performances from over 25 artists, this seven-night full-ship charter cruise will set sail August 22-29, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Gem and depart out of Boston, Massachusetts. The voyage, dubbed Forever Autumn, will visit four ports: Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint John, New Brunswick, and Portland, Maine.

This voyage is truly unique for several reasons. It's the first seven-day cruise that promoter On The Blue Cruises, Inc. has ever produced and it's also their inaugural itinerary visiting these four ports. Additionally, OTBC '25 marks the first music cruise charter to depart out of the Northeast and visit the beautiful Canada/New England shoreline, making it an unprecedented experience for all attendees.

Hayward's performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Plus, fans will be able to attend an intimate Q&A with the rock legend, who will be sharing insight into his career and music. This year's cruise theme, Forever Autumn, is taken from the title of a fan-favorite recording of Hayward's.

In addition to Hayward, OTBC 2025's lineup features Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The Orchestra feat. Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II former members, Colin Blunstone from The Zombies, Al Stewart, Leonid & Friends (the music of Chicago), Ambrosia, April Wine, Wishbone Ash, Honeymoon Suite, Michal Sadler of SAGA, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield and Poco, Fran Cosmo (former lead singer of Boston), The Weeklings, The Young Dubliners, Ricky Nelson Remembered, Pat Travers, Randy Hansen, Top of the World (the music of The Carpenters), Mellow Yellow, Marbin, Fernando Perdomo, The Bottom Feeders, The Empty Pockets, All Hat No Cattle, and Dueling Pianos.

Beyond the many band performances on multiple stages, the cruise will feature well-curated activities and events, such as artist photo experiences, themed-nights, Mellow Yellow Dance Party, Painting with Rock Stars, Exclusive Dance Club Experience with Instructors, and a wine tasting event, with much more to be announced. Also, it will be whale watching season, so travelers might catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures.

For the first time in OTBC history, attendees will enjoy the intimate and relaxed ambiance of Norwegian Cruise Line's stunning Jewel-class ship, the Norwegian Gem. This ship is specifically designed to cater to the concert cruise industry, offering a unique and memorable experience, top-tier music venues, exceptional dining choices, and the renowned friendly and attentive service of NCL. The ship also features a stellar pool deck that transforms into the Outdoor Concert Stage where guests can bask in the sun while watching the all-star lineup of bands perform. When it comes to dining, you can find a variety of complimentary and specialty restaurants, including Cagney's Steakhouse, Le Bistro, and Teppanyaki. For some "me time," there's the award-winning Mandara Spa and Thermal Suite, as well as hot tubs and pools. The excitement doesn't end when the sun goes down, the ship also offers unique bars and lounges, as well as a casino.

A limited number of cabins are still available starting at $1,899.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For booking and more info, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com

