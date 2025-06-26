Kehlani Shares 'Folded' Video

(Atlantic) Kehlani has shared the sultry official music video for her new hit single, "Folded", which currently boasts over 20.6M worldwide streams with more than 10.3M in the US alone, earning 5.7M US streams in its first week of release to make history as the largest first-week solo debut of the star's career thus far (surpassing "After Hours," which amassed 4.1M streams in the week following its debut last year) - is available everywhere now via Atlantic Music Group.

Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes (who previously collaborated with Kehlani on 2024's GRAMMY Award-nominated hit single, "After Hours"), Andre Harris (Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige), Donovan Knight (Justin Bieber, Jill Scott), and Don Mills (J. Cole, Juice WRLD), "Folded" continues what has proven a triumphant late spring for the critically acclaimed Kehlani, following a bold, breathtaking appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas which saw her acclaimed by WWD for her shimmering, sinuous fashion as well as two prominent nominations at the BET Awards 2025, including "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist" and "Video of the Year" (for "After Hours").

Kehlani will open your eyes, open your mind, and open your heart. For as blunt as she may be about life, longing, lust, and love, her music occupies an elevated state above even the best high - yet accessible by simply listening. The Bay Area-born 5x GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum-certified songstress unlocks this place anytime she picks up a pen or grabs a microphone. Since 2014, her light has only continued to glow brighter. Thus far, she has picked up more than 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications, amassed over 5 billion streams, and garnered five top GRAMMY Award nominations. Beyond blockbuster collaborations with Cardi B, Post Malone, and Eminem, Kehlani has appeared on soundtracks such as Suicide Squad: The Album and The Fate of the Furious: The Album. She received the "Rule Breaker Award" from Billboard Women In Music and performed at Voodoo Music and Coachella, among others. In 2020, Kehlani's second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, landing on over a dozen year-end lists including Billboard, Esquire, Hypebeast, NYLON, and Stereogum. 2022's blue water road boasted features from Justin Bieber and Blxst. Throughout 2024, Kehlani dominated popular culture and the conversation. Her fourth full-length, CRASH, received a GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Progressive R&B Album," while the hit single, "After Hours," notched a nod for "Best R&B Performance." The latter also gathered a staggering 170 million-plus streams. Captivating 150,000 fans nationwide, she sold out her biggest tour yet, headlining legendary venues such as Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center, San Francisco, CA's Chase Center, and Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum. Simultaneously, she featured on Jordan Adetunji's global breakout "Kehlani," notching her third GRAMMY Award nom in the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" category. Kehlani accelerated this prolific run with her critically acclaimed mixtape, While We Wait 2, paving the way for more thrilling music to come.

