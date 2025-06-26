Stream Felicity's New Single 'I'll Have What He's Having'

(NN) Perth born, Nashville based artist Felicity returns with her new single "I'll Have What He's Having" - a deceptively vibrant love song wrapped in self-deprecating humor and existential truth. It begins like a classic tale of romantic infatuation, only to reveal its true subject: Felicity herself. With glittering synths, lush live instrumentation, and one of her most pop-leaning productions to date, the track evolves from longing through someone else's lens into a deeper exploration of self-image, self-worth, and the exhausting pursuit of perfection.

"It's about wanting to see yourself the way someone who loves you does," Felicity shares. "Because whatever I'm seeing? It's not the same - and I'd much rather have what he's having."

Alongside the single, Felicity shares news of her forthcoming sophomore EP 4PM In The Morning, set for release August 1st. The title - pulled from a lyric in her earlier single "Half Sad", which earned placements on Spotify's NMF AU&NZ, Pop N' Fresh and AU&NZ Equal, as well as Apple Music's Jazz Soul Cafe, New In Alternative, and New In Pop - captures the emotional jet lag of early adulthood: those in-between hours when nothing makes sense and everything feels a little too loud.

Praised by tastemakers for her larger-than-life vocals, hyper-personal lyrics and emotional intensity, Felicity is fast emerging as a distinctive voice in alt-pop. Described as a love letter to inner chaos, 4PM In The Morning leans into contradiction - humor and heartbreak, self-loathing and self-discovery - wrapped in bold, cinematic production. If "I'll Have What He's Having" is any indication, 4PM In The Morning promises to be both wildly relatable and unmistakably Felicity.

