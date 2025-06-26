Sublime Announce New Single 'Ensenada' With Jakob Nowell On Lead Vocals

(BE) Sublime will release an all new, original song titled "Ensenada" on July 18. The single is the first true offering from the band with Jakob Nowell as front man, a completely original track from start to finish. "Ensenada" was inspired by the classic Sublime sound and features lyrics that reflect on personal experiences with love and relationships, exploring the human emotions that come along with it.

Jakob Nowell describes the lyrics and use of absurdism as a defense mechanism to escape the intense, challenging feelings of when a relationship goes south. At its root, "Ensenada" encapsulates the classic Sublime vibe with a bit of melancholy underneath, created with a sound and lyrics meant to match the craziness and wit of the band's earlier material, but also with some heart.

The single, produced by Jon Joseph (BORNS) and recorded at Harbor Martyr Studios in San Pedro, CA, will be the first release from the band's highly anticipated upcoming new album. Fans can pre-save "Ensenada" here.

"'Ensenada' feels very personal. The lyrics were inspired by our various encounters with love and how we feel. Sometimes things go south and you want to lash out in different ways. For me, its about how you can use absurdism as a defense mechanism to escape into your own world to avoid having to experience these intense, challenging feelings. It was also really cool to study the whole Sublime catalog and try to create something inspired by it with my Uncles. I poured a lot of myself into this record and at times it was very emotionally challenging. The entire time we're working on it, its like my Dad was there, its like I could feel his presence. I hope the fans will hear that all we were trying to do was have fun and match that classic sound - and if they hear that then we did our job right." - Jakob Nowell

"Don't Hate if you can't relate!! Treat yo man right and he won't eat fish tacos in Ensenada without you!" - Bud Gaugh

Sublime is also returning home to Long Beach, CA to perform at the Vans Warped Tour July 26-27, nearly 30 years after the original lineup played the first incarnation of the festival. Front man Jakob Nowell joined Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to announce Sublime's Warped Tour return at a recent 'Grow Long Beach' event, where he spoke about the band's history with the city and their musical legacy.

In addition to various high-profile festival appearances and headlining shows in 2025, Sublime recently announced a Las Vegas takeover called Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas taking place at the Park MGM August 14-17. The multi-night event includes live performances from Sublime, punk rock powerhouses Pennywise, The Vandals and more. VIP experiences including exclusive access to soundcheck parties, opportunities to meet the band, intimate acoustic jam sessions, an exclusive look at a curated collection of Sublime memorabilia on display and much more.

After Jakob Nowell's history making debut as Sublime's new front man at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of the latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime's late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band's first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single "Feel Like That," featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

2025 is shaping up to be an even busier year for the band, with a handful of headlining shows, high-profile festival appearances to support the release of Sublime's forthcoming new album.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

June 28 - X Games Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City, UT

July 12 - 89.7 The River's 30th Anniversary Show - Omaha, NE

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival - Saint Paul, MN

July 26-27 - Vans Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA

August 14-16 - Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 21 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York,

August 22 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

August 23 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT

September 12 - The End of Summer Presented by 107.7 The End - Redmond, WA

September 14 - Sea.Hear.Now - Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

September 27 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO

October 18 - Mission Bayfest - San Diego, CA

