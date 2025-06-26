Sylo Returns With 'Carve Me Out'

(BHM) Alt-R&B pace-maker Sylo today releases "Carve Me Out," the first new single since his Tiny Desk Concert at the end of last year. Flirting with edgier, more electronic-leaning production that heralds the end of his sensitive era, Sylo shows how ever-evolving he is with his newfound freedom. Even with his new experimentation with an upbeat, abrasive sound, his voice is as smooth as ever.
Sylo shared, "I spent the last four years with this person in the same city I was born in. I knew that for there to be real change in my life, I had to literally move to another country not just for her, but to move on from the old patterns, habits and behaviors that dictated so much of who I was. This song is that last piece to commemorate that."
Spending the post-breakup months living untethered in Mexico City, Sylo has had the chance to experience a new reality for himself while putting his past to bed. He now emerges ready to push the sonic envelope for his own sake and see where this reckless abandon lands him.
Where we now see Sylo forward-looking and charting out his future, last year was anchored in linking his childhood to who he is in the present with the release of Dreamt that I Was. He then toured the project across North America and Asia, with a quick stop in London as well.
At the end of October, Sylo's Tiny Desk Concert for NPR was released, bringing him into an orbit he never before thought he'd reach. Additionally, his track "Babyboo" with sonic-globetrotter Nonso Amadi was featured in an ad campaign for SoundCloud x Hyundai. The campaign highlighted how everyone is on a journey in life, and that journey shapes who you are and what you create; a perfect tie into the music Sylo creates.
