The Momentary Announces Momentous 2025 Lineup

(SFM) The Momentary announced the lineup for Momentous 2025, a two day electronic music festival taking place October 10-11. Now in its third year, Momentous will feature an exciting and diverse group of internationally recognized electronic music artists and rising stars. The festival will be headlined by dubstep legends Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P and celebrated ambient music producer Tycho, and feature performances by bass innovators Yheti b2b Toadface as well as Baby Weight, MEMBA, Mickman, Nala, SHIMA, Madam X, The Polish Ambassador, Tripp St, and more.

Momentous is fast becoming one of Arkansas's most beloved festivals, offering a mix of bass, house, glitch-hop, chillwave, and global electronica. More than just music, it's a celebration of sound, art, and flavor that transforms the city into a playground of underground culture. This year, the community stage is curated by creative collectives including Backroom, Haus of Untz, Vibes Creation Co., and Impact DNB, promising an unforgettable showcase of local talent.

Also featured in the Momentous festival lineup are two striking performance pieces that push the boundaries of sound and sensation. Relative Intensity Noise by Rin Peisert will offer attendees an immersive, full-body experience that considers movement and material in relationship to sound. Touki Delphine will present an epic adaptation of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite performed by a monolithic orchestra of tail lights.

The Momentary, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, was recently named one of "The 25 best places to go in the South in 2025" (Southern Living), and continues to establish itself as a premier destination for both Grammy-winning icons and rising stars alike. Its 2025 programming promises a dynamic mix of shows catering to music lovers of all genres.

The venue's popular Live on the Green series recently added critically acclaimed rock legends Blues Traveler, with a special opening set by Spin Doctors (October 19), breakout rapper THAT MEXICAN OT (September 27), and indie dream pop band Japanese Breakfast (October 5)-returning to the series for a second time. On July 22, Alabama Shakes will perform hits from their GRAMMY-winning album Sound & Color as part of their first tour in eight years. The Live on the Green series continues to showcase a variety of genres, with additional upcoming performances by GRAMMY-nominated indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov (July 25), Hippo Campus (July 27 & 28), Still Woozy (August 4), Muscadine Bloodline (August 23), and Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear (October 3). Previous performers in the 2025 series have included GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla.

To learn more about music at the Momentary, or to purchase tickets to Momentous, visit the venue's website here

Related Stories

Stagecoach Festival Advance Sale Passes Available This Friday

Lil Tecca Shares His 'Dark Thoughts'

Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes For 2025 Weekend

blur Releasing Wembley Stadium Performance As New Live Album

News > Momentous