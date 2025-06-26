.

Watch GG Magree 'Bleed'

(AWPR) Australian DJ/producer/vocalist GG Magree today dropped "Bleed," an industrial rock banger with thumping bass and Magree's seductive vocals today along with a provocative video highlighting her penchant for a little blood and gore.

"'Bleed" is what happens when love goes feral," says Magree. "When you stop knowing the difference between wanting to f*ck someone or kill them, because, to be honest, you don't know which one would feel better."

Magree, who has performed on the stages of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Ultra Music Festival and collaborated with artists like Zeds Dead, DJ Snake, and NGHTMRE, has built a rabid following in the world of EDM, but "Bleed" sees her extending her electronic roots into the rock and metal worlds through an industrial sound.

"The sound of rock, metal, and electronic music have always been in my veins, and I feel like for so long I was asked, 'what box do you fit in?' and I never understood, because why does there need to be a tight musical box? I just want to do me, and what you're hearing is me. She's hard, she's sexual, she's emotional, she's broken, she's wild, she's strong - but most of all, she is me."

"Bleed" is a glimpse into more to come from GG, with details to be announced shortly.

