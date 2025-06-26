Watch King Falcon's 'Plastic Crown' Video

(pfa) With the support for the release of the band's latest single "Plastic Crown" garnering attention at radio and streaming services, New York rockers King Falcon is releasing the accompanying music video for the song. "Plastic Crown" is the latest offering from the quartet comprised of Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Sergio Ripa [guitar], and Dipayan "Dip" Chakraborty [drums]. The music video showcases the band's fun and energetic live performance as the animated world around them keeps changing.

"Plastic Crown" was released to the world on June 11th and has been making waves at radio with stations already adding the band's track. The song has also found support on numerous digital service providers with playlist support by Spotify (Spotify Just Rock!), Apple Music (Apple Music Breaking Rock) Amazon (Amazon Music Breakthrough Rock) and Deezer (Deezer Soundcheck).

"'Plastic Crown' is about a close relationship that falls apart and you realize how toxic of a situation it was. You don't realize how much better life is until they are out of it. The song came together quick in the studio when the band added their personal touches to the original idea, and you can hear the final result. It is the first song we are releasing with this lineup, and we couldn't be more excited for people to check it out," explained Rubin when the song released.

Related Stories

King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'

Singled Out: King Falcon's crushcrushcrush (Paramore Cover)

King Falcon Give Paramore's 'Crushcrushcrush' A Makeover

King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates

News > King Falcon