We Are Scientists Launching Qualifying Miles Tour

(Reybee) Brooklyn's beloved indie rock mainstays We Are Scientists are heading out this fall on a North American tour in support of their upcoming ninth studio album Qualifying Miles, out July 18 via Gronland Records.

The run begins September 4th in Philadelphia, PA and sees the band traveling over the east coast for seven dates, ending September 13th in Toronto, ON.

The upcoming tour will feature songs from Qualifying Miles - a raw and reflective return to the band's '90s guitar rock roots - alongside fan favorites from their beloved catalogue, including Huffy (2021), Lobes (2023), and their gold-certified debut With Love and Squalor, which turns 20 this year.

The new record has been teased with a trio of singles that showcase its range: the anthemic and emotionally evasive "Please Don't Say It," the shimmering, introspective power ballad "I Could Do Much Worse," and the newly released "What You Want Is Gone," a melancholic yet hopeful indie cut paired with a fan-shot tour video. Together, they offer a preview of a record that is both emotionally resonant and unmistakably We Are Scientists: sharp, melodic, and full of heart.

July 30 - Brooklyn, NYC - Union Pool

September 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

September 5 - Amherst, PA - The Drake

September 6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

September 9 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

September 10 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

September 11 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

September 13 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

