Arrows in Action Share 'Empty Canvas' Video

(Nettwerk) Nashville-based pop-rock trio Arrows in Action announces their new album I Think I've Been Here Before out September 19th in its entirety via Nettwerk. Following the radiant optimism of Side A, released in May, Side B delves into the darker, more vulnerable side of the human experience. I Think I've Been Here Before is produced by longtime collaborator Dan Swank (All Time Low, Charlotte Sands, Pale Waves) and stands as a vibrant document of the band's evolution, highlighting life's highs and lows. To celebrate the announcement, the band has dropped their catchy single, "Empty Canvas" about falling hard for someone.
"The second half of I Think I've Been Here Before will lead you into a groovier, sexier, sleeker vibe with a splash of sentiment. With 'Cheekbones' leading the charge for this new feel for the band, Side B explores attraction, longing, desperation, and the fear of loss, all packaged in a shiny pop-rock sound," states Arrows in Action.
The band adds about the latest single, "'Empty Canvas' is a high-energy dance-rock song about being so infatuated with someone that you'll become anyone or anything just to be with them. The song mixes pop elements, a chorus you can jump to, and groovy saxophone riffs that match its sultry and passionate lyrics."
After wrapping their first headline tour in the UK/EU and major festival appearances at Download and Rock for the People, Arrows in Action is bringing their infectious energy to audiences across the U.S. for the Summer School Tour. Sponsored by Hot Topic and idobi Radio, the band will join Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, and more, starting July 11th in Detroit and ending August 10th in Philadelphia. Then, the band will end their busy year at the legendary 2025 Vans Warped Tour in Orlando on November 15th.
For Arrows in Action, reflection is not only a double-edged sword but also the thread that binds their highly anticipated second album, I Think I've Been Here Before. The band, which consists of Victor Viramontes-Pattison (Vocals, Guitar), Matthew Fowler (Guitar), and Jesse Frimmel (Drums), are undoubtedly in a place of rumination as they look back on their whirlwind journey since forming in 2017. Following their critically acclaimed independent releases -Be More (2021) and Built to Last (2023)- Arrows in Action have amassed legions of die-hard fans captivated by their infectious music, charismatic stage presence, and ability to fuse razor-sharp hooks with sincere and evocative performances. They've racked up millions of streams and experienced countless viral moments on social media, most recently with "Cheekbones," which amassed over 500K streams in its first week of release. The band has gone on to embark on several successful headline and support tours. With the forthcoming release, which has garnered support from the likes of Alt Press, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, and idobi, Arrows in Action is proving they are ones to watch in the pop-rock scene.
Arrows in Action 2025 Tour Dates
Summer School Tour
July 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
July 12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
July 13 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
July 15 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
July 16 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District
July 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
July 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
July 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
July 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
July 25 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
July 26 - Long Beach, CA - 2025 Vans Warped Tour*
July 27 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
July 29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
July 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
August 1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
August 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven
August 3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
August 5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
August 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
August 8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
August 9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
August 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Nov 15-16 - Orlando, FL - 2025 Vans Warped Tour*
*festival shows
Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit
The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary
Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'