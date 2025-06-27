Arrows in Action Share 'Empty Canvas' Video

(Nettwerk) Nashville-based pop-rock trio Arrows in Action announces their new album I Think I've Been Here Before out September 19th in its entirety via Nettwerk. Following the radiant optimism of Side A, released in May, Side B delves into the darker, more vulnerable side of the human experience. I Think I've Been Here Before is produced by longtime collaborator Dan Swank (All Time Low, Charlotte Sands, Pale Waves) and stands as a vibrant document of the band's evolution, highlighting life's highs and lows. To celebrate the announcement, the band has dropped their catchy single, "Empty Canvas" about falling hard for someone.

"The second half of I Think I've Been Here Before will lead you into a groovier, sexier, sleeker vibe with a splash of sentiment. With 'Cheekbones' leading the charge for this new feel for the band, Side B explores attraction, longing, desperation, and the fear of loss, all packaged in a shiny pop-rock sound," states Arrows in Action.

The band adds about the latest single, "'Empty Canvas' is a high-energy dance-rock song about being so infatuated with someone that you'll become anyone or anything just to be with them. The song mixes pop elements, a chorus you can jump to, and groovy saxophone riffs that match its sultry and passionate lyrics."

After wrapping their first headline tour in the UK/EU and major festival appearances at Download and Rock for the People, Arrows in Action is bringing their infectious energy to audiences across the U.S. for the Summer School Tour. Sponsored by Hot Topic and idobi Radio, the band will join Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, and more, starting July 11th in Detroit and ending August 10th in Philadelphia. Then, the band will end their busy year at the legendary 2025 Vans Warped Tour in Orlando on November 15th.

For Arrows in Action, reflection is not only a double-edged sword but also the thread that binds their highly anticipated second album, I Think I've Been Here Before. The band, which consists of Victor Viramontes-Pattison (Vocals, Guitar), Matthew Fowler (Guitar), and Jesse Frimmel (Drums), are undoubtedly in a place of rumination as they look back on their whirlwind journey since forming in 2017. Following their critically acclaimed independent releases -Be More (2021) and Built to Last (2023)- Arrows in Action have amassed legions of die-hard fans captivated by their infectious music, charismatic stage presence, and ability to fuse razor-sharp hooks with sincere and evocative performances. They've racked up millions of streams and experienced countless viral moments on social media, most recently with "Cheekbones," which amassed over 500K streams in its first week of release. The band has gone on to embark on several successful headline and support tours. With the forthcoming release, which has garnered support from the likes of Alt Press, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, and idobi, Arrows in Action is proving they are ones to watch in the pop-rock scene.

Arrows in Action 2025 Tour Dates

Summer School Tour

July 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

July 12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

July 13 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

July 15 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

July 16 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

July 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

July 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

July 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

July 25 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

July 26 - Long Beach, CA - 2025 Vans Warped Tour*

July 27 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

July 29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

July 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

August 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven

August 3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

August 5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

August 9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

August 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov 15-16 - Orlando, FL - 2025 Vans Warped Tour*

*festival shows

