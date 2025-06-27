d4vd and Stray Kids Team Up For 'Always Love'

(Darkroom) Fans have been speculating and anticipating a collaboration between d4vd and Hyunjin (Stray Kids) since Hyunjin first mentioned d4vd in a Teen Vogue Interview, then in turn, d4vd spoke highly about Hyunjin in a local Korean radio interview. Since then, the pair has continued to grow an online mutual friendship, continuously showing one another support through promoting each other's music on social media and publicly mentioning aspirations of working together. The stars finally aligned this month when d4vd and Hyunjin had the chance to meet in person at a Stray Kids concert in Los Angeles. Today, the fans' excitement reaches a crescendo as the pair release "Always Love".

The compelling collaboration features d4vd's signature yearning sound and Hyunjin's distinctly soothing vocals. The track unfolds like a love story, diving into desires, aspirations, and conclusions. It builds tension with a progression of questions like "do you," "would you," and "are you," leading to the final acceptance, "I don't need no one else, but you." This journey is one of recontextualization, where an individual's deep questioning about a relationship ultimately dissolves into the realization that only the presence of their loved one truly mattered. D4vd and Hyunjin's alternating vocals flawlessly convey these intricate emotions, resulting in this powerful composition.

d4vd says: "This was a true full circle moment. Hyunjin mentioned me in an interview last year then I mentioned him on the radio when I was in Korea and it just kind of kept spiraling until ultimately we got to work together. He's so talented and I'm really excited with how the song turned out. I'd like to especially thank the Stray Kids fans for being so supportive and accepting of this collaboration."

