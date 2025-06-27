Daily Lineups Announced For Marcus King Band Family Reunion Weekend

(IVPR) The Marcus King Band Family Reunion is all about friends, food, and in Marcus King's words, "front porch pickin'." Inspired by weekends past with his family, the two-day festival-August 23rd and 24th at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston, South Carolina-is a hopped-up version of exactly that, complete with a front porch-inspired jam for the ages.

Today, single day lineups were announced for the Marcus King Band Family Reunion including a special Marcus King & Friends set on Saturday. Grammy-nominated country legend Jamey Johnson is set to headline on August 23rd, with Marcus King Band closing out the night of August 24th.

Single-day General Admission tickets and single-day Pit tickets to the Marcus King Band Family Reunion are available to purchase now. A variety of weekend ticket options are available at LiveNation.com. $1 from every ticket sold is going towards the Curfew Fellowship Fund, Marcus King's Charity, which provides and assists those struggling with sobriety and addiction, and also helps fund music education.

Marcus King Band Family Reunion Daily Lineups:

Saturday, August 23rd: Jamey Johnson, Molly Tuttle, Marcus King & Friends, Leah Blevins, Pearl

Sunday, August 24th: Marcus King Band, Stephen Wilson, Jr., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joshua Ray Walker, Henry's Pocket

More About Marcus King Band Family Reunion: "When I was growing up in South Carolina, once a year we'd pack the family car up and head to my great grandparents' home for some front porch pickin', covered dishes, lots of love, and plenty of leftovers," says King. "This is where I learned about the joy music could bring and how it's a powerful force that brings us all together." With his childhood memory bank as direct inspiration, King, along with his Marcus King Band, is bringing a whole lot more family and friends together on a much larger porch this summer for the Marcus King Band Family Reunion. "I want to bring that same joy to all of you folks this year with the return of the annual Marcus King Band Family Reunion," says King. "We're thrilled to bring the reunion down to the coast of South Carolina!"

VIP tickets to the Marcus King Band Family Reunion feature the ultimate immersive playground for those looking to sample some of the best barbecue in the South. Renowned pitmasters All Pro Smoke Show's Andy Knudson, Will Andrews of Rolling Bones, Aaron Siegel & Taylor Garrigan of Home Team BBQ, and Matt Register of Southern Smoke will be live fire cooking all weekend long. Enjoy fresh samples straight off the fire: whole hog, beef ribs, chicken, fish, seafood, coal-roasted root vegetables, and more. Guests can pair their wide range of BBQ delicacies with cocktails from Firefly Distillery. VIP also includes access to the air-conditioned Firefly Club with viewing deck, private restrooms, and a VIP-only cash bar.

For more information, please visit marcuskingfamilyreunion.com.

