Dave Stewart Rocks New Episode Of Live from Daryl's House

(WEI) Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall will be joined by fellow inductee Dave Stewart on the latest episode of the award-winning web series, Live from Daryl's House, available starting today on YouTube. The pair will perform songs from Hall's sixth solo album, D, which came out on Virgin Records in June, 2024, his first solo effort in 13 years, with Stewart serving as co-producer and co-writer of seven of the nine original songs.
Hall and Stewart will be joined by Australia singer/songwriter Vanessa Amorosi, who has recorded with Dave at Bay Street Records studios in the Bahamas. "Great to be playing the D songs live with Dave on Live from Daryl's House," said Daryl. "I've been waiting for this."
The collaboration with Stewart marked a return for the duo after Dave produced Hall's second solo album, Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, released in 1986. D spawned a pair of Top 20 hits on the AC charts in "The Whole World's Better" and "Can't Say No to You."
"Dave has been my shadow partner since 1984," said Daryl. "We know each other so well. This was a real duo album, two people coming together, understanding one another and writing songs, most of them on the spot. It's a real 50-50 project. Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time."
"Daryl and I go way back," said Eurythmics co-founder Stewart about the performance, filmed at Daryl's House in Pawling, NY. "Since we first worked together, our friendship has lasted 40 years and writing songs together comes very naturally. Playing our new songs Live from Daryl's House was great fun, as it always has been."
The groundbreaking Live from Daryl's House bowed in November 2007 on the web and returned after a five-year absence in October 2023 with episodes featuring Robert Fripp, Andy Grammer, Lisa Loeb and Howard Jones - a fellow Wolfson Entertainment client.
Meanwhile, Daryl Hall continues to tour with yet another LFDH alum in Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze, which concluded its UK leg in May, and will launch its U.S. portion July 11 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.
