Dropkick Murphys To Play Free Album Release Show

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys are returning to their roots to celebrate the July 4 release of their 13th studio album, For The People. The band invites fans from around New England and elsewhere to join them at the free For The People Album Release Show on Saturday, July 12 in Quincy, Massachusetts, where the band formed in 1996. This free hometown event is in connection with the Quincy400, celebrating the 400th year of the city's settlement.
The stage for this special Dropkick Murphys performance will be located at Hancock Street at The Common in Quincy Center. The event starts at 4:00 PM, with an opening set from DJ Stenny.
Dropkick Murphys founder and singer Ken Casey said, "A free Dropkick Murphys show for the people--coincidentally the title of our album, which comes out July 4--on Hancock Street at the Town Common in Quincy, one mile straight down the street from our first practice space at 654 Hancock Street, during Quincy's 400th birthday is really an honor."
Dropkick Murphys' new album For The People will be released digitally on July 4 via the band's Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam, with the LP and CD release featuring 5 bonus tracks out on October 10.
Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion Teaming For Summer Of Discontent Tour
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Live Stream
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit
The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary
Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'