Dropkick Murphys To Play Free Album Release Show

06-27-2025
(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys are returning to their roots to celebrate the July 4 release of their 13th studio album, For The People. The band invites fans from around New England and elsewhere to join them at the free For The People Album Release Show on Saturday, July 12 in Quincy, Massachusetts, where the band formed in 1996. This free hometown event is in connection with the Quincy400, celebrating the 400th year of the city's settlement.

The stage for this special Dropkick Murphys performance will be located at Hancock Street at The Common in Quincy Center. The event starts at 4:00 PM, with an opening set from DJ Stenny.

Dropkick Murphys founder and singer Ken Casey said, "A free Dropkick Murphys show for the people--coincidentally the title of our album, which comes out July 4--on Hancock Street at the Town Common in Quincy, one mile straight down the street from our first practice space at 654 Hancock Street, during Quincy's 400th birthday is really an honor."

Dropkick Murphys' new album For The People will be released digitally on July 4 via the band's Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam, with the LP and CD release featuring 5 bonus tracks out on October 10.

