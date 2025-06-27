Emerging Rockers The Bends Share New Single 'Virginia'

(WMN) Emerging out of jam sessions on the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU), fast-rising rock band The Bends released their latest track today, "Virginia."
Formed after childhood friends-guitarist Ian Marmande and drummer Jacob Rhodes-linked up with frontman Hayden Field and bassist Chase Perkins during their time at LSU, The Bends played their first show in 2023 to a crowd of 800. Since then, they have mapped out their own college circuit tour, spilling over to stages in student-filled bars and clubs in college towns spread throughout the Southeast of the US. To date, the buzzworthy group has performed nearly 100 shows across the college circuit and beyond, with their very first hard-ticketed show selling out The Varsity in Baton Rouge in May.
The Bends' grassroots momentum has attracted a growing fanbase eager for not only their electric live show, but original music, too. Inspired by the textured vocals and garage rock style of bands like The Strokes, Kings of Leon, and Cage The Elephant, The Bends released their debut track, "Makeup," last year, which reached the Top 5 on Spotify's Viral Chart. Their follow-up tune, "Weekend Love," notched a coveted 'Advance Placement' slot on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel.
The newest addition to the repertoire, "Virginia," was penned by the band's frontman, Hayden Field, alongside Kevin Griffin, the lead vocalist of fellow Baton Rouge-born band, Better Than Ezra. Griffin also produced the track.
Sparked by a voice note of a melody exchanged between Field and Griffin, "Virginia" captures the infectious energy of the four-piece band's college-town roots-an origin shared by both The Bends and Griffin's Better Than Ezra, who, though decades apart, all emerged from the same LSU scene.
This fall, The Bends will be touring behind these tracks and new music to come on their first-ever headline LEEWARD DRIVE TOUR. The band will return to Baton Rouge to kick off the tour on Sep. 5 and will hit 15 total cities, including a stop at the renowned Austin City Limits music festival on Oct. 12.
LEEWARD DRIVE TOUR:
Sep 5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Fred's Bar
Sep 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Sep 25 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
Oct 1 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Oct 2 - Statesboro, GA - Blue Room
Oct 12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
Oct 16 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
Oct 17 - Nashville, TN - The Mil at Cannery Hall
Nov 11 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Nov 12 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
Nov 18 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe
Nov 20 - Washington, DC - DC9
Nov 21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Nov 23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
