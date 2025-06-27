F1 THE ALBUM Arrives Alongside New Burma Boy Video

(AR) Atlantic Records has officially crossed the finish line with the release of F1THE ALBUM, the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Today's release of F1 THE ALBUM, along with the acclaimed score by Hans Zimmer, is celebrated by the premiere of the soundtrack's triumphant "Don't Let Me Drown" by GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Burna Boy out now alongside an official music video filmed on-site at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025.

Burna Boy will release his eagerly awaited eighth studio album No Sign Of Weakness on July 11 and will celebrate with an epic North American headline tour launching in November.

Further F1 THE ALBUM highlights include new unreleased tracks from an exhilarating lineup of superstar artists including RAYE, Madison Beer, PAWSA, Mr Eazi, Darkoo and OBONGJAYAR. F1 THE ALBUM is now available globally at all retailers and streaming services in conjunction with today's theatrical release of the critically acclaimed feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In celebration of the film's opening weekend, the Cinematic Edition of F1THE ALBUM bundles the official soundtrack with the film's electrifying score, brought to life by the legendary Hans Zimmer, and his co-composer Steve Mazzaro, with whom director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer most recently collaborated with on Top Gun: Maverick. Anchored in a memorable theme that resonates through the film in both orchestral and electronic forms, the F1 THE MOVIE score blends man and machine to create a score that captures the roar of the car and the crowd. This marks the thirteenth collaboration for Zimmer and Bruckheimer, in a longstanding partnership that began with Bruckheimer's first racing film, Days of Thunder.

The race towards F1 THE ALBUM began last month with an unprecedented global campaign which kicked off with an exclusive Rolling Stone artist reveal, the debut of the soundtrack's revved-up first single and video from Don Toliver and Doja Cat, and an immersive launch event at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025. Held within a private VIP Paddock, the activation brought the film's fictional racing team, APXGP, to life inside a recreated garage just steps from the actual FORMULA 1 team garages. Pass holders and talent including Dom Dolla, ROSE, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Myke Towers, Tiesto and Sexyy Red experienced racing simulators, movie memorabilia, interactive games, and an exclusive preview of the album. Tiesto also made FORMULA 1 history when he became the first artist ever to deliver headline performances from the bridge over the grid moments before the formation lap and from the podium after the race, marking an unforgettable Grand Prix weekend.

Following the Miami launch, the soundtrack rolled out weekly singles from a powerhouse roster of talent. ROSE's "Messy" featuring exclusive film footage was followed by Dom Dolla's cinematic "No Room For A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)," which preceded other standout releases, "Baja California" from Myke Towers, "Bad As I Used To Be" from Chris Stapleton, and the chart-topping "Just Keep Watching" from Tate McRae. Collaborations like Tiesto and Sexyy Red's "OMG!", Ed Sheeran's all-star track "Drive" and most recently, Peggy Gou's D.A.N.C.E. have also helped push F1 THE ALBUM past 300 million global streams, fueling anticipation for F1 THE MOVIE and solidifying the soundtrack as a cultural force in its own right.

From the label that brought you the award-winning, blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, F1 THE ALBUM was produced and overseen by multi-GRAMMY Award Winner, 7x GRAMMY Award nominee, and Atlantic Records West Coast President, Kevin Weaver. Music Supervisors for the Film include Head of Music for Apple Original Films, David Taylor, and Jake Voulgarides. Atlantic Records' EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis and Atlantic Records' SVP A&R/Marketing, Joseph Khoury also served as soundtrack album producers. Additional key players involved in the project include Soundtrack Album Executive Producers Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer.

