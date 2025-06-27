Frankie Grande Releases Debut Album Hotel Rock Bottom Out

(Casablanca) Frankie Grande unveils his debut album, Hotel Rock Bottom, out now via Casablanca Records. He celebrate the album's arrival by sharing the official "Hotel Rock Bottom" Music Video, directed by Brad Hammer.

"This album holds pieces of me I've never shared before, parts that were broken, parts that healed, and parts that still ache a little." Frankie shares. "It's scary and beautiful to let it all go into the world this week, but more than anything, I feel grateful. Grateful for every moment that brought me here, for everyone who believed in me, who danced beside me in the dark and the light, and for the chance to remind people they're never alone, even at rock bottom. But yes, through it all, there's a dance beat in every song, because sometimes the best way to survive and thrive is to dance it out together. I hope these songs hold you, lift you, and make you live your life as unapologetically as I did when I created them."

In the leadup to the record's arrival, Frankie stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday for a stunning performance of "Hotel Rock Bottom." Plus, he appeared on TODAY Thursday morning and delivered a seismic rendition of "Rhythm of Love," bringing the audience to its feet once again.

Previously released single, "Boys," caught the attention of fans and critics alike. People exclusively spoke to him about the release and assured, "In need of a new Pride anthem this summer? Frankie Grande's got you covered." Billboard touted it among "Queer Jams of the Week," applauding how, "Using his airy falsetto over a hard-hitting beat makes Grande's new track an immediate contender for "That Song You Keep Hearing at Pride Festivals" in 2025."

