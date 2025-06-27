Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'

() Legendary rock pianist/keyboardist and longtime Guns N' Roses member Dizzy F'n Reed has just dropped his brand-new single, "Falling Down 2gether," out today via 50q records.

The track is the second single off his upcoming full length solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, which will see its physical vinyl release on August 22, 2025, with the digital full-length album release following on September 5, 2025.

Dizzy Reed and Pittsburgh based 50q records are proud to present his second solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, a personal and socially reflective 10-song album exploring themes of letting go, mental health struggles, the American Dream, and the unifying power of music, all viewed through a lens of perseverance, connection, and the human cost of chasing meaning in a divided society.

Written and produced by Dizzy Reed, the album is a gritty, emotionally charged journey. It was co-produced by Jason Achilles Mezilis, with lyrics co-written by Nadja, Del James, and Reed himself. The album was mixed by Evan Rodaniche and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Currently on tour with Guns N' Roses, Dizzy Reed continues to balance his legacy as a rock icon with his ever-evolving role as a songwriter, storyteller, and solo artist.

For fans of hard rock with heart and authenticity, Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me is the next chapter in Dizzy Reed's musical journey.

