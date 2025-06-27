Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'

(align) Jessie Murph has released her new single "Heroin," the latest taste off her forthcoming sophomore album, Sex Hysteria, available on July 18 via Columbia Records. The ballad shows a new side of Jessie in the Sex Hysteria era, as Jessie croons over a beautiful piano and strings arrangement, singing about a toxic and addicting love that she can't stay away from.

Additionally, Jessie has announced the tracklisting for Sex Hysteria, which will include her most recent hits, "Blue Strips" and "Touch Me Like A Gangster." Both tracks continue to show massive growth and currently occupy #18 (having peaked at #15) and #56 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The 15-track album will include features from Gucci Mane on "Donuts" and Lil Baby on "Best Behavior."

A bold departure from the introspective grit of her debut, That Ain't No Man That's The Devil, the album dives headfirst into uncharted territory: opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution. WATCH ALBUM TRAILER HERE.

Sex Hysteria is Jessie's most thematically cohesive work to date, peeling back the layers of her story like never before as she transforms personal pain into cathartic, powerful music. Across 15 tracks, she reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep. From confronting family wounds to reclaiming her body and desires, she pushes back against the shame and stigma that often silence women who dare to be loud, sexual, or emotionally honest. Sex Hysteria is both a provocation and a reclamation.

Visually, Jessie nods to '60s femme fatales with a classic beehive on the album cover-a bold contrast to the raw, modern truths she delivers within. The album's preview arrives with the seductive new single "Touch Me Like A Gangster," out Friday, June 6th. Jessie debuted the track at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami, marking its first live appearance ahead of the upcoming album. Also featured is the explosive lead track "Blue Strips", already lighting up streaming platforms with its unapologetic lyrics and bass-heavy production. On the album's opener "Gucci Mane," Murph's storytelling takes center stage as she confronts her past, reflects on her journey, and voices complicated emotions with fearless honesty.

