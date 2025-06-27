Kesha Releases New Track 'The One.'

(BHM) Kesha is celebrating the imminent arrival of her hugely anticipated new album, . (PERIOD), with today's premiere of the latest single, "THE ONE.," available everywhere now. . (PERIOD) arrives at last on Independence Day, Friday, July 4 via her own Kesha Records.

"THE ONE." continues a nonstop stream of spotlight tracks from . (PERIOD), following such recent releases as "ATTENTION!" - featuring pop disruptor Slayyyter and rising UK artist Rose Gray, both of whom will be accompanying Kesha as special guests on her upcoming North American tour, set to begin next Tuesday, July 1, at West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. Declared by Rolling Stone to be "a teaser for the high energy expected on the Tits Out Tour where both rising stars will open for Kesha," "ATTENTION!" is joined by an official lyric video streaming now at YouTube.

Last week also saw the acclaimed premiere of the official music video for "BOY CRAZY.," which quickly racked up close to 1.5M views in its first week at YouTube. Directed by Kesha, Brett Loudermilk & Zain Curtis, the NSFW visual was met by widespread media attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Billboard, and People, the latter of which wrote, "Kesha is getting raunchy...The clip (for "BOY CRAZY.") finds her in the midst of a filthy party reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting... As the chorus comes in, the men (wearing a wide range of clothing, some in nearly nothing) all dance around the GRAMMY-nominated artist and begin to cause a sexually-charged ruckus at the table."

The biggest live run of Kesha's already extraordinary career, The Tits Out Tour kicks off next week and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, the milestone North American headline tour includes Kesha's first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 23), both of which are now fully sold out. Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18), rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10), and venerable Dutch Eurodance favorites Vengaboys (July 23). The Tits Out Tour will then cross the Atlantic for Kesha's first headline run in the UK and Europe in over a decade, beginning March 4, 2026 at Berlin, Germany's sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and traveling though a March 31 finale at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena. Additional dates have already been added in both London and Manchester due to unprecedented popular demand.

