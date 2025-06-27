K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary

(Chipster) K.K. Downing, a founding member of Judas Priest and leader of KK's Priest, has released an updated version of "Never Satisfied" as a tribute to the recent 50th Anniversary of Judas Priest's debut album, Rocka Rolla.

Originally appearing on the 1974 album Rocka Rolla, and as the B-side single to its title track, "Never Satisfied" was co-written by Downing and Al Atkins-the band's original lead singer prior to Rob Halford.

Reflecting on the updated version, K.K. shared: "It's a real treat and great fun to revisit and record this version of 'Never Satisfied,' a song I co-wrote over 50 years ago! I really didn't overthink it-I just plugged in my guitar drifting back to a time when Metal was an embryo of an idea. I knew the song already sounded great with Rob Halford, but I was especially keen on hearing the mighty Ripper Owens on the vocals."

K.K. added, "The response to the 50th anniversary of Rocka Rolla has been so well received, I wanted to do a little something to add to the celebration - and I can see "Never Satisfied" becoming a fan favorite at a future KK's Priest show!"

The new version of "Never Satisfied" is now available for streaming and downloading via Exciter Records, in partnership with K.K.'s label Hellfire Thunderbolt Records.

