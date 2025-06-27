Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release

(Atlantic) Fresh off the success of her viral freestyle "Yitty on Yo Tittys" multi-platinum, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo drops a surprise new rap mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling, out now via Atlantic Records. The 13-track mixtape continues a fearless new chapter, showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and artist, fusing sharp lyricism, humor, and hard-earned independence into a sound that feels both fresh and unmistakably Lizzo. It's a vibrant, no-holds-barred reintroduction that sets the tone for summer and solidifies Lizzo's place in hip-hop. Listen to My Face Hurts From Smiling here.

The project opens with the song "Crashout," in Lizzo's signature tone, with a bold delivery and undeniable confidence. Anchored by the line "They just mad 'cause I got motion like a roller coaster," the track is a reflection of her ability to shrug off the noise, blending confidence and wit with ease. Fun and unapologetic, it arrives just in time for summer with a chant-like hook "We outside, hoe" that's already making waves on social media and becoming a standout from the project.

Also featured is "Still Can't Fuh," a collaboration with Doja Cat that Lizzo recently teased on TikTok. The track pairs sharp, self-assured verses with a driving beat, spotlighting the two artists and their refusal to be defined by expectations. Another standout, "IRL" featuring SZA, delivers a vibey, dance-forward moment that Lizzo first previewed on Instagram last week. The two have effortless chemistry, with Lizzo's commanding delivery paired with SZA's signature blend of melodic vocals and rap-inflected verses.

The mixtape also includes the viral "Yitty on Yo Tittys (Freestyle)," first teased over Memorial Day weekend. Named after Lizzo's inclusive shapewear brand, the track is a raw and rhythm-forward reminder of Lizzo's roots in freestyle and performance.

With My Face Hurts From Smiling, Lizzo leans into her versatility as a writer, rapper, and performer. While she's best known for her chart-topping pop hits and feel-good anthems, Lizzo's no stranger to rap, and it has always been part of her sound. This project taps back into those roots, blending hip-hop, R&B, and alternative vibes, all while keeping her signature style and voice at the forefront.

