Lord Huron Reveals 'Bag Of Bones' Video

(Mercury Records) Lord Huron - the project of Los Angeles-based songwriter, musician and visual artist Ben Schneider - releases the new single/video, "Bag of Bones" from their new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, out July 18th via Mercury Records. It follows previous singles "Looking Back," "Who Laughs Last," and "Nothing I Need," the latter of which has spent five weeks at #1 on Adult Alternative radio.

Celebrated Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard writes in the band's new bio, "Lord Huron's new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, is as full of evocative songs, as beautifully American as its predecessors. The difference, musically speaking, is that they don't look as much to the past, thus adding force to the lyrics, which face two directions at once: backward, toward the ghosts of the past, and up, toward the emptiness of the universe. And if you stare up into the night sky, the feeling of utter insignificance is difficult to avoid."

"It ought to crush us, for we are so obviously nothing, a microscopic anomaly of flesh and blood in an infinite, black and lifeless space, but it doesn't crush us," he continues. "It is terrifying, this black abyss with tiny pinpricks of light that we live at the edge of, but it is also beautiful." Fitting remarks for today's single where Schneider sings, "People die and planets turn / And empires rise and fall and burn / Nothing lasts and no one stays / It just spirals off into outer space / Never seen a sky so full of stars / Makes me wonder where we are."

Regarding the accompanying video, Schneider says, "I first saw Matt McCreary's work right around the time we were recording 'Bag of Bones' and it struck me as the perfect fit for the song - tumbling aimlessly yet somehow gracefully through life and all its twists and turns. Very grateful that he was up for collaborating on this clip."

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, Lord Huron's fifth album, was written and co-produced by Schneider. Alongside Schneider are his band members Tom Renaud, Mark Barry and Miguel Brise-o, and a host of collaborators, including actress Kristen Stewart (on "Who Laughs Last") and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino (on "Fire Eternal"). The album title references the mysterious machine featured on the cover art. Schneider asks: "What if you could choose your fate like choosing a song on a jukebox? What if your finger slipped and you got the B-side instead? What if you misunderstood the meaning of the dang song to begin with?"

Long-praised for their "thrilling" (NPR Music) live performances, last month, Lord Huron wrapped up an entirely sold-out tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Strange Trails, which included the band's annual two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Next month, coinciding with The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1's release, they will embark on their biggest headline tour to date, hitting landmark venues including Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select performances featuring support from Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby and more. Of Lord Huron's live shows, Pollstar says, "[Lord Huron] can command an audience's attention in any setting."

Fri. July 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT ^

Sat. July 19 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed - SOLD OUT ^

Sun. July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed - SOLD OUT ^

Tue. July 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. July 23 @ Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre - SOLD OUT %

Fri. July 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

Sat. July 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

Sun. July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park %

Tue. July 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

Wed. July 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

Fri. Aug. 1- Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavillion at The Mann %

Sun. Aug. 3 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Aug. 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

Thu. Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors @

Fri. Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor - SOLD OUT @

Sat. Aug. 9 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT @

Mon. Sept. 1 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Ronda &

Tue. Sept. 2 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar &

Thu. Sept. 4 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &

Fri. Sept. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet &

Sat. Sept. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen &

Mon. Sept. 8 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

Tue. Sept. 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola &

Wed. Sept. 10 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer &

Thu. Sept. 11 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 &

Sat. Sept. 13 - Paris, FR @ L'Olympia &

Sun. Sept. 14 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Ronda - SOLD OUT &

Mon. Sept. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk &

Tue. Sept. 16 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique &

Thu. Sept. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon &

Fri. Sept. 19 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT &

Sat. Sept. 20 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow - SOLD OUT &

Sun. Sept. 21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester &

Tue. Sept. 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall &

Wed. Sept. 24 - London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton &

Wed. Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley !

Fri. Oct. 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center !

Sat. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !

Sun. Oct. 19 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion !

Tue. Oct. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center - SOLD OUT !

Thu. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha - SOLD OUT !

Fri. Oct. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !

Sat. Oct. 15 - Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena !

Mon. Oct. 27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

Wed. Oct. 29 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall !

Thu. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center $

Sat. Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD OUT $

Sun. Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum $

* with Molly Lewis

^ with Indigo De Souza

% with Lee Fields

# with Waxahatchee

@ with S.G. Goodman

& with Pillow Queens

! with Kevin Morby

$ with Feist

