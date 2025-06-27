.

Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'

06-27-2025
Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'

(fcc) Morgan Wade has released her brand-new single "Left Me Behind," the third offering from her forthcoming album "The Party is Over (recovered)," set for release on August 1st. Building on mounting anticipation for the upcoming project, today's release draws listeners further into Morgan's musical journey on the road to her full-length release.

An acoustic-forward, emotive ballad, "Left Me Behind" is a lamentation of lost love. "And I go back to a March night/When I kissed you underneath street lights," Morgan reminisces. "And all your bottles in my floorboard/Hey baby, why don't you want me no more?" With poignant vulnerability, Morgan explores the pain of abandonment and heartbreak.

"Left Me Behind," arrives following the excitement of several singles released by Morgan earlier this year. Most recently, Morgan unveiled the album's title track "The Party Is Over," an anthemic, guitar-driven track that explores her lingering feelings in the aftermath of a relationship. The song was released alongside an accompanying music video that provides cinematic depiction of heartbreak and a perfect visual representation of a "relationship hangover."

In March, Wade released the first single off the album, titled "East Coast." Originally introduced to fans during her live shows, the single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, aptly filmed on the coastline with powerful imagery.

Related Stories
Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'

Watch Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video

'The Party Is Over' For Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade Takes Fans To 'East Coast' With New Song

Morgan Wade Extends Obsessed Tour Into Next Year

News > Morgan Wade

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more

-
Day In Pop

Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more

Reviews

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Latest News

K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary

The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album

Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available

X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video

Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit

The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary

Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'