Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'

(fcc) Morgan Wade has released her brand-new single "Left Me Behind," the third offering from her forthcoming album "The Party is Over (recovered)," set for release on August 1st. Building on mounting anticipation for the upcoming project, today's release draws listeners further into Morgan's musical journey on the road to her full-length release.
An acoustic-forward, emotive ballad, "Left Me Behind" is a lamentation of lost love. "And I go back to a March night/When I kissed you underneath street lights," Morgan reminisces. "And all your bottles in my floorboard/Hey baby, why don't you want me no more?" With poignant vulnerability, Morgan explores the pain of abandonment and heartbreak.
"Left Me Behind," arrives following the excitement of several singles released by Morgan earlier this year. Most recently, Morgan unveiled the album's title track "The Party Is Over," an anthemic, guitar-driven track that explores her lingering feelings in the aftermath of a relationship. The song was released alongside an accompanying music video that provides cinematic depiction of heartbreak and a perfect visual representation of a "relationship hangover."
In March, Wade released the first single off the album, titled "East Coast." Originally introduced to fans during her live shows, the single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, aptly filmed on the coastline with powerful imagery.
