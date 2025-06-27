Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video

(Juggernaut) Tech N9ne goes home... The chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all time proudly presents his most open-hearted and honest album to date, 5816 Forest, out now via Strange Music.

To celebrate its arrival, he just uncovered a wild music video for the new single "Yoda" [feat. Lil Wayne]. It notably marks their fifth collaboration together, and it has all the makings of a classic.

On the track, a gust of keys swirls into the haze of lightsaber waving, and Tech actually raps like Yoda! With enough bravado to fuel the Millenium Falcon, he spits, "Be the, be the best I will," and Weezy gets into the spirit with quotable quips of his own a la, "I be green like Yoda." The accompanying visual is just as crazy as the song's bars. You have to see it to believe it!

Clocking in at 22 tracks, 5816 Forest sees Tech make a statement. He recounts the memories that molded Aaron Dontez Yates into Tech N9ne, bringing listeners into his childhood home, inviting them on his block, and guiding them through what life was like for him in 1988. Producer JPZ [E-40, YoungBoy NBA, Young Dolph, Yo Gotti] notably cooked up the production for this whole journey, riding shotgun with Tech through KC.

