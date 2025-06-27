The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album

(BHM) The Lumineers are heralding the hugely anticipated North American leg of their AUTOMATIC World Tour with a very special digital Deluxe Edition of their acclaimed new album, AUTOMATIC, out today via Dualtone.

The collection sees the addition of five bonus tracks, including reimagined acoustic versions of four songs from the album along with an exclusive cover rendition of Leon Russell's GRAMMY Hall of Fame classic, "A Song For You" (memorably performed by The Lumineers at 2023's star-studded Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 birthday concert event at Los Angeles, CA's legendary Hollywood Bowl).

Highlights of the AUTOMATIC (Deluxe Edition) include stripped-down takes on such fan favorites as "Plasticine (Acoustic)" and "A**hole (Acoustic)," the latter of which premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services. In addition, a limited edition AUTOMATIC B-Sides LP featuring all five bonus tracks on 10" yellow splatter vinyl is available now for pre-order exclusively via The Lumineers' official store here.

Having already lit up sold-out arenas across the EU and the United Kingdom, The AUTOMATIC World Tour finally gets underway in North America on July 3. The tour includes a run of stadium shows including Boston, MA's Fenway Park along with stops at such vaunted venues as New York City's Citi Field (July 11), Boston's Fenway Park (July 17-18) Denver, CO's Mile High Stadium (August 2), Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park (August 16), Chicago, IL's Soldier Field (August 30), Washington, DC's Nationals Park (September 6), Detroit, MI's Comerica Park (September 13), and Philadelphia, PA's Citizens Bank Park (September 19). The Lumineers will also be among the headline artists at such upcoming festivals as Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 11-14), and Richmond, VA's Iron Blossom Music Festival (September 20-21). For complete details and remaining ticket information, please visit www.thelumineers.com/tour.

The AUTOMATIC World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of The Lumineers' new album, AUTOMATIC, available now via Dualtone worldwide. The 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated band's fifth studio album and first new collection in over three years, AUTOMATIC made a top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 upon its February 14, 2025 release, entering the chart at #16 while also ascending to #2 on "Top Rock Albums," "Americana/Folk Albums," and "Independent Albums" as well as #3 on "Top Rock & Alternative Albums" "Top Alternative Albums," and "Vinyl Albums." The album's instant success was fueled in part by the hit first single, "Same Old Song," which quickly reached #1 on Billboard's "Adult Alternative Airplay" - The Lumineers' eighth song to reach to the top of the AAA chart. In addition, the track also rose to #1 on "Alternative Airplay," marking the band's sixth time atop that chart.

