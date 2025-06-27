The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary

() The Smashing Pumpkins have formally detailed the long-awaited reissue and reformation of their 2000 masterpiece, Machina/The Machines of God, and its companion album, Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. This reimagined project, featuring extensive remixing and remastering, will be out in multiple formats on August 22 via UMe and through Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop.
Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL is exclusively offering an expansive 80-song vinyl box set featuring a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. This vinyl box set is the only format available to listen to all 80 songs in its entirety. Preorder the box set here.
Additionally, the rock band will release a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/The Machines of God vinyl on August 22, and pre-orders will begin on June 27. UMe will also be releasing various 25th-anniversary remastered formats of Machina/The Machines of God including a black 180g 2LP vinyl reissue; a 180g limited-edition color 2LP in corona red/black, as well as CD and digital formats on August 22.
"It's taken some 25 years to finally release MACHINA as we in the band had hoped it would be, and with MadameZuzus.com as the only place one can get this expansive, 80-song collection, I personally could not be more proud," said Corgan "MACHINA was meant as our swan song, and it was truly a labor of love to bring it to fruition, however broken we were back then. But with the band about to embark on a global tour in 2025, as well as my solo tour with The Machines of God, this set stands as a celebration and testament of will, for the songs alone have helped James, Jimmy, and I keep the faith."
Machina CD Reissue Track List:
1. The Everlasting Gaze
2. Raindrops + Sunshowers
3. Stand Inside Your Love
4. I Of The Mourning
5. The Sacred And Profane
6. Try, Try, Try
7. Heavy Metal Machine
8. This Time
9. The Imploding Voice
10. Glass And The Ghost Children
11. Wound
12. The Crying Tree Of Mercury
13. With Every Light
14. Blue Skies Bring Tears
15. Age Of Innocence
Machina 2LP Reissue Track List:
A1 The Everlasting Gaze
A2 Raindrops + Sunshowers
A3 Stand Inside Your Love
A4 I Of The Mourning
B1 The Sacred And Profane
B2 Try, Try, Try
B3 Heavy Metal Machine
B4 This Time
B5 The Imploding Voice
C1 Glass And The Ghost Children
C2 Wound
C3 The Crying Tree Of Mercury
D1 Speed Kills**
D2 Age Of Innocence
D3 With Every Light
D4 Blue Skies Bring Tears
**Vinyl and Digital bonus track
Madame Zuzu's Box Set Track List:
SIDE 1A
Le Deux Machina
Stand Inside Your Love
I Of The Mourning
God's Promise
The Crying Tree Of Mercury
SIDE 1B
Slow Dawn
The Sacred And Profane
The Everlasting Gaze
Here's To The Atom Bomb
Wound
SIDE 2A
Glass' Theme
Heavy Metal Machine
Blue Skies Wrought Tears
Pale Scales
Vanity
Autumn
SIDE 2B
"Machina, Machina"
Raindrops + Sunshowers
Glass And The Ghost Children
SIDE 3A
Real Love
The Imploding Voice
One Moment
Speed Kills
SIDE 3B
Here's To The Atom Bomb, Too
Try, Try, Try
Whyte Spyder
Don't Wanna Be Your Lover
Cash Car Star
SIDE 4A
Dross
Lucky 13
Hmm
Without You
Winterlong
SIDE 4B
Laugh
If There Is A God
This Time
Blue Skies Bring Tears
SIDE 5A
In My Body
Innosense
Try (Again)
Drain
Yet Another Promise
Home
SIDE 5B
With Every Light
Age Of Innocence
Let Me Give The World To You
Soot + Stars
Machina Theme
SIDE 6A
Untitled
Blue Skies Bring Tears (Early Version)
Go (M2 Version)
Vanity (Sadlands Demo)
Raindrops + Sunshowers (Band Demo)
SIDE 6B
Soul Power (M2 Version)
Here I Am (Sadlands Demo)
The Crying Tree
Glass And The Ghost Children (Pumpkinland Demo)
Age Of Innocence (Acoustic Demo)
SIDE 7A
Rock On
End Of The Joke
Stand Inside Your Love (Early Version)
Home (Home Demo)
Identify (Movie Demo)
SIDE 7B
Rainy Day Song
Lucky 13 (M2 Version)
Satur9 (M2 Version)
The Imploding Voice (Pumpkinland Demo)
Without You (Sadlands Demo)
Wound (Sadlands Demo)
SIDE 8A
Speed Kills (Early Version)
Whyte Spyder (M2 Version)
Summer (Rehearsal)
Let Me Give The World To You (Sadlands Demo)
Heavy Metal Machine (M2 Version)
SIDE 8B
I Of The Radio (Instrumental Demo)
Sleeping Giant
Attached By Satellites (Sadlands Demo)
Glass' Theme (M2 Demo)
Promise (Nyc Demo)
F*** You (Live 12.02.00)
