The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary

() The Smashing Pumpkins have formally detailed the long-awaited reissue and reformation of their 2000 masterpiece, Machina/The Machines of God, and its companion album, Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. This reimagined project, featuring extensive remixing and remastering, will be out in multiple formats on August 22 via UMe and through Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop.

Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL is exclusively offering an expansive 80-song vinyl box set featuring a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. This vinyl box set is the only format available to listen to all 80 songs in its entirety. Preorder the box set here.

Additionally, the rock band will release a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/The Machines of God vinyl on August 22, and pre-orders will begin on June 27. UMe will also be releasing various 25th-anniversary remastered formats of Machina/The Machines of God including a black 180g 2LP vinyl reissue; a 180g limited-edition color 2LP in corona red/black, as well as CD and digital formats on August 22.

"It's taken some 25 years to finally release MACHINA as we in the band had hoped it would be, and with MadameZuzus.com as the only place one can get this expansive, 80-song collection, I personally could not be more proud," said Corgan "MACHINA was meant as our swan song, and it was truly a labor of love to bring it to fruition, however broken we were back then. But with the band about to embark on a global tour in 2025, as well as my solo tour with The Machines of God, this set stands as a celebration and testament of will, for the songs alone have helped James, Jimmy, and I keep the faith."

Machina CD Reissue Track List:

1. The Everlasting Gaze

2. Raindrops + Sunshowers

3. Stand Inside Your Love

4. I Of The Mourning

5. The Sacred And Profane

6. Try, Try, Try

7. Heavy Metal Machine

8. This Time

9. The Imploding Voice

10. Glass And The Ghost Children

11. Wound

12. The Crying Tree Of Mercury

13. With Every Light

14. Blue Skies Bring Tears

15. Age Of Innocence

Machina 2LP Reissue Track List:

A1 The Everlasting Gaze

A2 Raindrops + Sunshowers

A3 Stand Inside Your Love

A4 I Of The Mourning

B1 The Sacred And Profane

B2 Try, Try, Try

B3 Heavy Metal Machine

B4 This Time

B5 The Imploding Voice

C1 Glass And The Ghost Children

C2 Wound

C3 The Crying Tree Of Mercury

D1 Speed Kills**

D2 Age Of Innocence

D3 With Every Light

D4 Blue Skies Bring Tears

**Vinyl and Digital bonus track

Madame Zuzu's Box Set Track List:

SIDE 1A

Le Deux Machina

Stand Inside Your Love

I Of The Mourning

God's Promise

The Crying Tree Of Mercury

SIDE 1B

Slow Dawn

The Sacred And Profane

The Everlasting Gaze

Here's To The Atom Bomb

Wound

SIDE 2A

Glass' Theme

Heavy Metal Machine

Blue Skies Wrought Tears

Pale Scales

Vanity

Autumn

SIDE 2B

"Machina, Machina"

Raindrops + Sunshowers

Glass And The Ghost Children

SIDE 3A

Real Love

The Imploding Voice

One Moment

Speed Kills

SIDE 3B

Here's To The Atom Bomb, Too

Try, Try, Try

Whyte Spyder

Don't Wanna Be Your Lover

Cash Car Star

SIDE 4A

Dross

Lucky 13

Hmm

Without You

Winterlong

SIDE 4B

Laugh

If There Is A God

This Time

Blue Skies Bring Tears

SIDE 5A

In My Body

Innosense

Try (Again)

Drain

Yet Another Promise

Home

SIDE 5B

With Every Light

Age Of Innocence

Let Me Give The World To You

Soot + Stars

Machina Theme

SIDE 6A

Untitled

Blue Skies Bring Tears (Early Version)

Go (M2 Version)

Vanity (Sadlands Demo)

Raindrops + Sunshowers (Band Demo)

SIDE 6B

Soul Power (M2 Version)

Here I Am (Sadlands Demo)

The Crying Tree

Glass And The Ghost Children (Pumpkinland Demo)

Age Of Innocence (Acoustic Demo)

SIDE 7A

Rock On

End Of The Joke

Stand Inside Your Love (Early Version)

Home (Home Demo)

Identify (Movie Demo)

SIDE 7B

Rainy Day Song

Lucky 13 (M2 Version)

Satur9 (M2 Version)

The Imploding Voice (Pumpkinland Demo)

Without You (Sadlands Demo)

Wound (Sadlands Demo)

SIDE 8A

Speed Kills (Early Version)

Whyte Spyder (M2 Version)

Summer (Rehearsal)

Let Me Give The World To You (Sadlands Demo)

Heavy Metal Machine (M2 Version)

SIDE 8B

I Of The Radio (Instrumental Demo)

Sleeping Giant

Attached By Satellites (Sadlands Demo)

Glass' Theme (M2 Demo)

Promise (Nyc Demo)

F*** You (Live 12.02.00)

