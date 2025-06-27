Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video

(BBR) Blake Shelton premieres the music video for his new single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," today via CMT. The video debuted with a special airing on the Times Square Paramount Billboard in New York City at 12 p.m. ET and fans can view it again at 5 p.m. ET today.

Directed by Shelton's longtime collaborators Adam Rothlein and Jennifer Ansell of Tiny Terror Productions, the cinematic video uses cutting-edge AI effects to portray the birth, life, and death of a family home across seven generations, offering a moving tribute to legacy, land, and country life. The featured home isn't just a place-it's a legacy built from values that don't fade. As each generation takes over, they carry on the promise of living simply and holding fast to what really matters - a powerful reminder that staying country isn't just about where you live, but how you live.

The single, released on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Wheelhouse Records, follows Shelton's 30th career No. 1 hit, "Texas," and is already climbing the charts. Written by Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, and Beau Bailey, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" is a gritty, high-octane anthem celebrating rural resilience and small-town pride.

"When I heard 'Stay Country or Die Tryin',' it took me back to the first time I heard 'Ol' Red' or 'God's Country,'" says Shelton. "It's full of energy and packed with those sayings and moments that feel like home to me. I love singing this one live-it's a blast."

The song appears on Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, and was recently performed during his headlining set at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest 2025. That performance aired during "CMA Fest presented by SoFi," a three-hour primetime special hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, on Thursday, June 26 and is streaming today on Hulu.

