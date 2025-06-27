.

Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

06-27-2025
Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

(FDPR) Roger Waters, founding member and creative genius behind Pink Floyd, returns to cinemas with 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie'. Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will release the film worldwide in under a month, with screenings beginning on July 23. A performance clip from "Is This The Life We Really Want?", the title track from Waters' acclaimed 2017 album, is released today.

Originally recorded and filmed during Waters' live show at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25, 2023 this breathtaking new edit is directed by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.

Billed as his "first ever Farewell Tour", the show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to "our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity".

The release will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory and includes 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including: "Us & Them", "Comfortably Numb", "Wish You Were Here", and "Is This The Life We Really Want?" Additionally, Waters performs his highly celebrated new song, "The Bar". Together, the production is an extraordinary assault on the senses - musically, visually, politically and philosophically.

The accompanying music, available for preorder now, is set to be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, 2025, and will see the performance presented on a 4 LP set/Blu-Ray/2 CD/DVD/Digital Audio.

'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie' is filmed in 8k, providing exceptional detail and clarity, and features an enhanced audio mix. For the production, Waters was joined on stage by his outstanding band of musicians: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

Collectively, they deliver an unforgettable and powerful performance, with a call to action, to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.

Related Stories
Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

Roger Waters' This Is Not A Drill' Trailer and Video Released

Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie Coming To Theaters

Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Talks Syd Barrett

News > Roger Waters

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more

-
Day In Pop

Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more

Reviews

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Latest News

K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary

The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album

Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available

X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video

Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit

The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary

Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'