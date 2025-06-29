Annie Bosko Shares New Anthem 'Country Girls! (Who Runs the World)'

(EBM) Annie Bosko releases her rousing anthem "Country Girls! (Who Runs the World)," available now via Stone Country Records. Celebrating the grit and grace of women who do it all, the new track blends honky-tonk swagger with girl-power pride.

"It's no secret that being a woman in country music means working twice as hard with half the time," shares Bosko. "There's constant pressure - around age, appearance and how you present yourself. Guys can show up in a ball cap and jeans, but it doesn't work that way for us. Female artists have always made up a smaller slice of the country music marketplace. But when they break through, they break through big.

"Growing up, Shania Twain lit my world on fire. She made me feel powerful - like I could be bold, feminine, sexy, smart, fiery and fun all at once," she adds. "That's what I hope this song does: sparks that fire and makes women feel fearless and ready to take on the world."

"Country Girls! (Who Runs the World)" arrives with an original line dance, brought to life earlier this month in a surprise flash mob at CMA Fest, where Bosko joined forces with a group of line dancers from Nashville Dance Fest at the Ariat storefront in downtown Nashville.

Related Stories

Annie Bosko Reveals New Single 'God Winks'

Annie Bosko Shares 'California Cowgirl'

Annie Bosko Tributes The Man in Black With 'Cash'

Annie Bosko and Dwight Yoakam Deliver 'Heart Burn' Duet

News > Annie Bosko