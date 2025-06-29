Brenda Lee: 'Rockin' Around' DVD + Blu-Ray Combo Package Coming

(Kayos) Mercury Studios, TH Entertainment and Nashville PBS announce today the upcoming DVD+Blu-ray release of Brenda Lee: "Rockin' Around" on September 5, 2025.
A four-time Grammy nominee, Brenda Lee was the first woman inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.
Known as a child prodigy, Brenda Lee (Brenda Mae Tarpley) achieved international stardom at the young age of 13 with the 1958 Christmas Classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree". Although this Christmas staple wasn't an instant hit, it finally placed #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2023, when Brenda was 78, making her the oldest artist to hit #1 on that chart. This marked her first #1 hit since "I Want To Be Wanted" in 1960.
Brenda Lee: "Rockin' Around" traces her extraordinary journey from youthful sensation to global icon. Showcasing her genre transcending legacy, the film explores Lee's success in rock, pop, country and rockabilly -an unprecedented feat during her era. The documentary delves into her signature hits, including "Sweet Nothin's", "Break it to me Gently", "I'm Sorry" and countless others, as well as her professional relationships and encounters with Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley and The Beatles (who opened for her in Hamburg, Germany in 1962).
Featuring rare archival footage and photographs, unforgettable performance clips, and candid interviews with Brenda Lee herself, this star-studded film also includes appearances by country music icons Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, and Trisha Yearwood; rock legend Pat Benatar; producer Neil Giraldo; and beloved radio personality Shotgun Tom Kelly, host of SiriusXM's 60s Gold.
Brenda Lee: "Rockin' Around" is a heartfelt tribute to one of music's most enduring voices and a must-watch for fans of all generations. Pre-order here
Watch Brenda Lee's 'Noche Buena y Navidad' Animated Video
AI Used To Translate Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' To Spanish
Brenda Lee, Jeannie Seely and Mandy Barnett To Host 21st SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards
Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Hits No. 1 For The First Time
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Motorhead Release Their Lost 1976 Album 'The Manticore Tapes'
John Fogerty Reveals Re-Recorded Version of CCR Classic 'Lodi'
Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show
Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Hey Corporate Vandals
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video