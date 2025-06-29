Dayglow Goes Deluxe With 'Superbloom'

(Mercury) Following the release of his critically acclaimed self-titled record last fall and recent headline tours across North America, the UK, and Europe, Multi-Platinum Certified indie pop artist Dayglow returns today with a new deluxe album titled Dayglow (Superbloom), out now via Mercury Records.

Dayglow (Superbloom) includes the original 10 songs on 2024's fan favorite Dayglow LP plus six brand new tracks-all written, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed by Sloan Struble himself. Fans have been especially clamoring for the sunny new single "Self-Esteem" for their summer soundtracks, after Struble began teasing the unreleased deluxe song online this spring.

Struble shares, "Dayglow (Superbloom) is six new songs for an infinite summer. In typical Dayglow fashion, these songs are mostly about growing up, but I feel like I'm in a new place now that I've never been before. These songs feel like the end of a big chapter, yet the start of an even bigger one. Hope you love the tunes."

Featuring singles "Every Little Thing I Say I Do," "Cocoon," and "Mindless Creatures," Dayglow was released in fall 2024 to widespread praise. Ones To Watch declared, "If there is one thing Dayglow does best, it is crafting the perfect DIY indie-pop song," while Atwood Magazine stated, "'Dayglow' represents his artistry at its fullest and finest." Popdust added, "What you get from Dayglow is easy listening, an introspective anthology filled with indie jams." Not to mention, Struble's "Change Song" was also recently featured on A Minecraft Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

In addition to producing and dropping unexpected mashups online for fans-including his viral "Taste of Medicine," which remixed his 2021 single "Medicine" with Sabrina Carpenter's "Taste"-Struble has been continuing his fan favorite "How I Made" series, where he breaks down the creation process for his songs.

