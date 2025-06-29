Dictators' Keith Roth Shares 'I'll Get By' Video

(Chipster) Dictators singer/guitarist and radio personality Keith Roth has released a new single and video for "I'll Get By", featuring cameo appearances from Angel, Albert Bouchard, Mark Weiss And Others.
A veteran musician and song writer for more than 30 years, Keith Roth has recorded on over 50 records as well as producing, performing, touring and writing with many music icons. Since 2003, Keith Roth is currently the host of Ozzy's Boneyard Ch 38, Hair Nation Ch 39 and has produced David Johansen's Mansion of Fun for over 20 years. If that was not enough, he is the current lead singer and guitarist with The Dictators and Frankenstein 3000.
Roth released his first ever solo album The Law Of Diminished Returns on March 21st through Deko Entertainment and it immediately caught the attention of rock fans and critics alike. Now he is releasing "I'll Get By" which was originally only available as a CD bonus track. The new video hosts cameos from 70's rock legends Angel, former Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard, Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (Twisted Sister), famed rock photographer Mark Weiss and others. As Roth explains, "I had been looking for a reason to record this song for years. At the end of the laws sessions right before we tore down and packed up, I said wait, I'm not ready to go home, I have an idea, it was the perfect time with the perfect people".
