Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Share New Sorry My Love Song 'Hate Me'

(Sacks & Co) Sorry My Love, the new Latin-infused pop punk band of superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis and Grammy-winning producer Albert Hype, unveils their new track, "Hate Me" with emo star nothing,nowhere. It's out today via Photo Finish Records.

"This is the best version of emo dance music you will ever hear," says Dillon. "I honestly haven't heard anyone do it like we did. As the kids would say, 'They snapped. They ate. They did that. On period.'"

The track comes on the heels of two singles from the band, "Bendito" ft. Iann Dior, Leebrian and KHEA and "Forget" ft. Waterparks. "Forget" arrived alongside a music video which made its premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on Paramount's Times Square billboards.

Dillon and Albert were first introduced by a mutual friend and quickly discovered their shared musical influences. Both artists grew up loving emo music but had yet to showcase that inspiration in their own work. Some of Albert's earliest musical experiences were as a guitarist in punk bands while Dillon fulfilled his pop-punk fantasies through working with bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco.

An emo love letter to the formative music that shaped Dillon and Albert in their youth, Sorry My Love combines pop punk melodies with Latin features to create a sound that resonates with both nostalgia and innovation.

Dillon has spent the last year sharing a string of collaborative singles, as well as a remix album of his historic major label debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, which landed on Rolling Stone's Top Electronic Albums upon release in 2014. Dillon has been known to span genres, working with some of the industry's biggest names from Major Lazer to T-Pain, Calvin Harris, Skrillex and more.

Albert brings his experience from the Latin pop and reggaeton world, having collaborated with icons like Shakira, Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, Jhayco, Kali Uchis and Young Miko. The Grammy award winner has been named as one of Billboard's Top 10 Latin Producers and his songs have garnered over one billion streams.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2014, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018's WUT WUT-a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, 2021's Happy Machine and This Mixtape is Fire TOO in 2023. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series "Like and Subscribe" and Viceland's "What Would Diplo Do?" with additional projects in development.

Related Stories

Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love

News > Sorry My Love