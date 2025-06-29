Ella Langley Teams With Hardy For 'Never Met Anyone Like You'

(Columbia Records) Ella Langley is back with her electrifying new single, "Never Met Anyone Like You (feat. HARDY)". From the very first note, Ella draws listeners in with intimate vocals laid over a warm acoustic guitar. As the track unfolds, it swells into a powerful country-rock anthem that captures the wild, exhilarating rush of falling hard for someone who turns your world upside down. Co-written with superstar artist and producer HARDY (who has penned over 16 No. 1 hits), and hitmaker Jordan Schmidt (who also produced the track), the song takes Ella's signature sound to new heights.

As Ella noted on social media, "this isn't a love song." HARDY adds, "This is one of my favorite songs I've been a part of in a really long time. I love the craft of songwriting, so anytime that we get to have a twist at the end of the song, it's my favorite thing in the world. It was a write that wasn't even supposed to happen, which is a beautiful thing - we were caught off guard by our own creativity. Everybody in the room crushed it that day. I can't wait to see people's reactions because I really do think it's one of the coolest songs I've been a part of. I'm excited for it!"

"Never Met Anyone Like You (feat. HARDY)" follows Ella's recent achievements at the 2025 ACMs Awards, where she was most-nominated and most-awarded artist of the year, taking home New Female Artist of the Year as well as Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for "you look like you love me" (as artist + director). Her RIAA Gold Certified hit "weren't for the wind" is currently #28 and climbing on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 230 million streams worldwide. The breezy single also ranks Top 5 at US Country Radio (#4) and topped SiriusXM The Highway Hot 30 Countdown for two weeks. Her performance of the song was featured on ABC's "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" primetime special last night. Ella was also recently named Billboard's 2025 Country Power Players Rising Star, where Lainey Wilson presented her the award at the event in Nashville earlier this month.

Related Stories

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards

Ella Langley Shares 'Weren't For The Wind' Video

Ella Langley's 'weren't for the wind' No. 1 Added For Two Weeks

Ella Langley Scores Her First No. 1 With Riley Green Collaboration

News > Ella Langley