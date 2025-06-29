Elliot James Reay Goes Retro With 'Sweetness' Video

() 23-year-old singer, guitarist, and songwriter Elliot James Reay releases his debut EP, All This to Say I Love You via Interscope / Island EMI. The swoon-worthy set leans into the UK artist's loving embrace of '50s and '60s music, infusing his classic rock 'n' roll with cinematic grandeur, modern flourishes, and a playful self-awareness.

With six songs that capture the irrepressible thrill and longing of young love, the EP comes with a romantically themed video for the previously unheard single, "Sweetness."

The release follows the announcement that Reay is playing a run of hotly tipped UK shows in early July - all of which sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

"Sweetness" is yet another reminder of Reay's evocative vocals and timeless sound. For the lushly swaying new song, he reunites with writer-producer duo SOAP (Manchester's Josh Noble and Karl Ziegler) and fellow cowriter Annielle Lisiuk - all of whom work across All This to Say I Love You - to whip up a slow jam that blurs earthly desire with emotional attraction. Backed by a sultry rhythm section, waves of distorted guitar, horns, keys, and strings, Reay confesses: "I've got a craving, not a want but a need / I'm not satisfied with sick sugars in my tea / But I get a rush when you're looking at me / Now I only smile when you're stuck in my teeth."

Directed by Nikko LaMere, the "Sweetness" music video plays off of the theme by introducing a love interest - the first to appear in Reay's stylish clips thus far - and aesthetically tapping into the romance of Old Hollywood with Technicolor visuals that complement the singer's vintage duds. Reay's desire is palpable as he pursues his paramour across various scenes and scenarios.

Reay's fervent global following has already been treated to a few All This to Say I Love You confections, the most recent of which was "Who Knew Dancing Was a Sin," an upbeat homage to the Northern Soul dancing scene still thriving in Reay's hometown of Manchester, England. Before that came the aptly titled and eerily longing "Daydreaming," sonically stormy head-bopper "Boy in Love," and, of course, his first song ever, "I Think They Call This Love."

A truly sensational debut, "I Think They Call This Love" has amassed over 121 million global streams, earned over 1 billion views across 160,000+ TikTok creates, climbed Spotify Viral Charts in over 27 countries, and helped Reay build a loyal fanbase of more than 5 million followers. The song also marked the arrival of a fascinating new talent who, influenced from an early age by artists like Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley, brings new life to that pioneering era of pop culture.

With All This to Say I Love You, Reay makes good on all of that early promise while at the same time leaving us with the impression that there's much more inimitable sweetness to come.

