Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 Television Special, 'Cheaper Than Cheep' Streaming For Free

(UMe) Cheaper Than Cheep, a never-before-seen concert film by Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, filmed at the height of their powers in their modest Hollywood rehearsal space on June 21, 1974, is now available to stream on Frank Zappa's Official YouTube beginning this past Friday.

The full performance, which will be free to watch for the next 72 hours, has been unearthed from The Vault after more than 51 years. Cheaper Than Cheep was directed and produced by Ahmet Zappa and produced by Frank Zappa and Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers. The project was a labor of love for Ahmet who has a special connection to this period of his father's music, having been born just a month prior.

Ahmet Zappa said: "Bringing Cheaper Than Cheep to life has been one of the most emotional and meaningful experiences of my life-both as a director and as Frank Zappa's son. I've wanted to complete this project for over 12 years. The 1970s Mothers lineup featured in this film is my favorite era of my dad's music. The band, the vibe, the arrangements-this is the stuff I grew up revering. It's the soundtrack of my DNA. But this performance was tragically shelved back in 1974 after the audio and video fell out of sync. That crushed my father. And for decades, it stayed buried.

What makes this concert even more sacred to me is the timing of it all. My dad filmed this just weeks after I was born-at a time when both my mother and I almost didn't make it. I had a collapsed lung that no one caught-except for my dad. He heard something the doctors didn't. He saved my life. Meanwhile, he was coming off the 10-year anniversary tour of The Mothers and mounting this wildly ambitious concert film with his own gear, lights, crew-his rehearsal space turned into a full-blown soundstage. He was juggling life and art in the most intense way possible. And when he found out the film wasn't in sync, after everything he'd gone through, I can only imagine the disappointment.

Finishing this film was a personal mission. He saved me. So I did the best I could to save this. For me, this is art and not commerce, and I did not take a fee to direct and produce. This was a pure labor of love and I poured myself into every frame, every audio match, every restoration choice. It was brutal at times-we had to fight through decades of decay, glitches, missing pieces-but I wanted to do it right. I probably drove the team crazy with how meticulous I was, but that's the only way I know how to work when it comes to honoring my dad.

This is more than just a concert film-it's a thank-you note to my father, and a love letter to the fans who've kept his music alive. I hope longtime fans lose their minds when they see it, and I hope new fans get a sense of just how fearless and brilliant this band was. Cheaper Than Cheep is funny, chaotic, tight as hell, and joyously weird-everything a great Zappa experience should be."

Cheaper Than Cheep is now available to stream in full and for purchase in a variety of formats, including a special, limited edition multi-format Super Deluxe box set featuring the concert film on Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and stereo mixes, a companion stereo soundtrack presented on both 2CD and 180-gram 3LP black vinyl, plus an extensive 12-page booklet with rare, unseen images and informative liner notes from Travers alongside a detailed and heartfelt remembrance from musician Ruth Komanoff Underwood who performed percussion that evening. The set is housed in a telescoping slipcase and include four bonus lithographs. The Blu-ray includes four extras - two performances, a blooper reel, and a deep excerpt from the out-of-print Claymation film, "The Amazing Mr. Bickford." Additional options include a Blu-ray video + 2CD set, a standalone soundtrack on 180-gram 3LP black vinyl and a limited edition 3LP picture disc Super Deluxe box set, exclusively available via Zappa.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

In the early 1970s music performance shows like "The Midnight Special" "Soul Train," "In Concert," and in the UK, "The Old Grey Whistle Test," were all the rage in America, beaming rock, pop and R&B artists directly into people's homes across the country, offering an unprecedented at-home concert experience. Inspired by these shows, or perhaps because of potentially not receiving offers to perform on them, or even more likely, wanting to control all aspects of the production, Zappa took matters into his own hands, as he often did.

On the first day of summer, June 21, 1974, Zappa and his band, the Mothers of Invention, invited a small audience to their humble rehearsal hall on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, Calif., for what would be an intoxicating, sweat-drenched two-hour-plus performance. A small film crew equipped with multiple cameras captured every riveting musical moment while the audio was recorded by a mobile recording truck. Unfortunately, when Zappa watched the footage he was devastated to learn, that similar to his Roxy project before it, the audio and video weren't synchronized. Two months later, Zappa would team up with the Los Angeles-based PBS station KCET and get the sought-after TV special he wanted, later released commercially as The Dub Room Special. As a result, the June concert that he planned to shop to major TV networks was shelved, never to be revisited by Zappa in his lifetime. It languished in The Vault for more than five decades.

Now, more than 50 years after that magical, sweltering summer night in 1974, thanks to advancements in post-production editing tools, fans can experience the concert as if they were there in the front row. Dubbed Cheaper Than Cheep, this never-before-heard-or-seen two-hour concert program reveals the most intimate performance ever captured from the 1974 Mothers lineup, direct from the lovingly resurrected and restored original audio and videotape masters housed in The Vault.

Every aspect of the DIY taping, from the psychedelic light show and stage setup, to the camera crew and audio recording, was self-funded by Zappa, who jokes at the beginning of the concert that it's "cheaper than cheap." The use of the intentionally misspelled "Cheep" in the title is both a nod to his song "Cheepnis," about his love for cheaply made monster movies of the '50s and '60s and their inherent charm, as well as a tongue-in-cheek mistake to underscore the shoestring budget it was made on. Inside the hall, the stage was implemented with the band's current touring equipment, including a basic backdrop and lighting. The concert was captured on multi-camera direct to 2" Quad Videotape, the industry standard at the time, with the audio recorded by the Wally Heider Remote Truck outfitted with two 16-track tape machines, with Kerry McNabb in the engineer's seat.

Cheaper Than Cheep was assembled by adhering to Zappa's lead, incorporating all of the planned segments, while sequencing the live material based on performance order and typical 1974 live set lists. A team, led by Ahmet Zappa in the directorial role and Joe Travers as a producer, was assembled to bring the project to life. John Albarian, who worked on "Roxy: The Movie," edited the performance footage and perfectly and painstakingly matched picture to audio for the first time. Jeremy Rhodes handled additional editing and sweetening while acclaimed audio engineer team Erich Gobel and Karma Auger mixed the concert in immersive Dolby Atmos as well as 5.1 and stereo.

As Zappa Vaultmeister, Travers often came across the audio and video masters, with "June 21st, 1974," prominently written on the spines, in The Vault, but it was years before he ever discovered the treasure that awaited. As he writes in the liners, "I had no idea what they were or what they were for. They remained a mystery for years. The digital transfers of the elements happened over a long period of time, mostly due to budget and priority. Some were done for identification purposes while Gail Zappa was alive during the 2000s. Imagine how exciting it was for us to finally discover what this stuff actually looked like for the first time. It was a gold mine waiting to be unearthed. Most of the masters were transferred during the 'Save The Vault' Kickstarter campaign by Alex Winter circa 2017 or so."

Zappa's lineups were ever evolving as members came and went based on The Maestros needs and ever-changing musical direction, and this incarnation of The Mothers of Invention was no exception. Personnel had expanded for a 10 Year Anniversary Tour in March and by June the band had downsized. The lineup, which consisted of Zappa (guitar, vocals), Chester Thompson (drums), George Duke (keyboards, vocals), Jeff Simmons (guitar, vocals), Napoleon Murphy Brock (tenor sax, flute, vocals), Ruth Underwood (percussion) and Tom Fowler (bass), were still finding their groove together and Underwood, who left for several months due to personal reasons, which she beautifully writes about in her essay in the booklet, was re-familiarizing herself with the complex material. On top of that, there were other issues with the shoot, including intense heat from the lighting which at one point made Duke's keyboards too hot to play. As Underwood remembers, "We had a long rehearsal and a detailed soundcheck that morning. With the lights set, and the photographers and audience crammed into our modest space, the heat in the room became extremely problematic," adding, "Frank insisted on doing several takes of specific pieces, which added to our general exhaustion."

However, none of this is apparent in the thrilling performance which features Zappa and the Mothers performing a rousing set of songs from across his already deep catalog, as well as staples that made up his live shows at the time. Songs range from "Cosmik Debris" and the title track from his Apostrophe (') album released a few months prior in March, to early versions of the then-unreleased "Village of the Sun" and "RDNZL," the latter which especially allowed Underwood to shine on marimba, to "Montana" and "Camarillo Brillo" from 1973's Over-Nite Sensation to Uncle Meat (1969) cuts "The Dog Breath Variations" and "Uncle Meat." Zappa's debut album, 1966's Freak Out!, is represented with three tracks - "How Could I Be Such A Fool," "I'm Not Satisfied" and "Wowie Zowie - while several songs that would end up on Roxy & Elsewhere a few months later in September were played that night, including "Son of Orange Country" and "More Trouble Every Day." Other highlights include "Let's Make The Water Turn Black" from 1968's We're Only In It For The Money, live favorites "Dupree's Paradise" and "Penguin In Bondage" and "Inca Roads," which would be released the following year on the studio album One Size Fits All. The concert bursts with stunning musical improvisation from all musicians, capped off by Zappa's legendary guitar workouts.

Interspersed throughout the concert are segments with artist Cal Schenkel, who created many of Zappa's album covers and Claymation animator and director Bruce Bickford who would collaborate with Zappa for many years on a number of projects, most notably "A Token Of His Extreme" (1976) and "Baby Snakes - The Movie" (1979). This footage is the earliest known of Bickford who had only just recently signed on to Zappa's production company, Intercontinental Absurdities.

While Zappa might have thought that the band, who hadn't had many rehearsals together, wasn't ready for prime time, Cheaper Than Cheep stands as an incredible document of a moment where a band was finding its footing and letting loose having a great time performing together, evident by the ear to ear smiles on their faces. This lineup has become a fan favorite over the years and it's easy to see why.

"You'll see a man wearing every possible hat, as he attempts to control all aspects of this filmed event from uncontrollable variable conditions and locations," Underwood writes of Zappa, adding, "he does this while presiding over and participating in the musical performance. That, in and of itself, isn't new for FZ, but what is new is that we see it unfold in real time."

