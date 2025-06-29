.idk. And Cordae Team Up For Hometown Anthem 'Prince George'

(TFG) .idk. collaborates with fellow hometown hero Cordae on his new single "Prince George." Sampling Bob Carson's 1971 classic "A Lonely Place," the pair float over the soulful backdrop with razor-sharp bars detailing their upbringing in PG County.

Speaking about the new single, .idk. shares, "Cordae and I go way back to the DMV days when his name was Entandre. It's been crazy to see how far we've come. This song was an effortless collaboration - and being from where we're from, the video being shot in Rome is a full-circle moment."

On the track, .idk.'s play-on-words calls to mind the braggadocio of today's hip-hop as he ruminates on the importance of never forgetting where you came from. Each verse shines a light on two individuals trying to escape the cycle of poverty and crime: "'Prince George' is about the hustle it takes to make it out, and the different types of people who try to do so," .idk. says. But more importantly, the song is a clear reminder that we shouldn't be swayed by the harsh realities of the past, especially when the places we live influence how we view the world.

The accompanying music video, directed by .idk. and Jacob Parra-Mena, heightens the message. Spliced with black-and-white footage and set against the cinematic backdrop of Rome, Italy, it delivers a cinematic contrast to the song's themes of striving, struggle, and resilience, capturing the cultural tension between aspiration and origin - Watch HERE.

The release follows .idk.'s Top 50 Viral Charting hit "CLOVER" (feat. Joey Valence & Brae) and arrives on the heels of Cordae's 2024 album Crossroads. It also arrives on the heels of .idk.'s 2025 tri-city tour, "The Imaginary Run" with Sector 202, which made landfall in L.A., DC, and NYC.

