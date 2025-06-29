Lecrae Previews New Album With 'Tell No Lie'

(TG) Lecrae announces his hotly anticipated tenth studio album, Reconstruction, due this summer. Alongside the album announcement, Lecrae shares the lead single "Tell No Lie" featuring Reach Records signee Jackie Hill Perry - available to stream now on all digital platforms.

Speaking about the new single, Lecrae shares: "'Tell No Lie' is about cutting through the noise we live in every day: social media, AI, fake flexing, and the pressure to perform like everything's perfect. The truth is, most of us are just giraffes on ice skates doing our best not to fall. This song is both a mirror and a megaphone - it reflects the struggle, and it calls out the truth. Men lie, women lie, but God never lies. That's what me and Jackie Hill Perry wanted to bring to the surface."

Flipping the iconic sample from "Amores Como el Nuestro" by Jerry Rivera (also known from Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie"), Lecrae and Jackie confront the empty posturing in both hip-hop culture and spiritual spaces, challenging the lies people tell to gain status, validation, or influence. Triumphant and dynamic, the hard-hitting track showcases Lecrae's no-holds-barred edge, in his quintessentially straight forward voice, declaring, "Please just keep it real with me/Cross my heart/Dot my i's/Tuck that fire/Tell no lie."

"Tell No Lie" follows May's collaborative mixtape, Get Well Soon, with Bay Area's Miles Minnick. The 7-track project, which includes standout guest appearances from E-40, YeloHill, and DJ Mal-Ski to name a few, drew acclaim from NPR, Okayplayer, Essence, Vibe Magazine, HotNewHipHop, and more.

Lecrae's new single arrives in the midst of a whirlwind year for the multi-platinum indie artist, following his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud California earlier this year. There, he joined Miles (Minnick) on stage to perform music from Get Well Soon at the world's largest hip-hop festival - and even held an altar call after their performance.

Continuing his mission of bringing Christ to the culture, he now reunites musically with Jackie for the first time in nine years to disrupt the status quo. "Tell No Lie" sets the tone for an unstoppable and intentional run. It also heralds the arrival of Lecrae's forthcoming album Reconstruction - his first solo project since 2022's Church Clothes 4 LP.

