Lorde Releases New Album 'Virgin'

(Republic) Lorde has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Virgin. Following a string of successful singles - "What Was That," "Man of the Year," and "Hammer" - which have been steadily climbing the charts and are nearing 200 million streams even before the album's release, the next step in Lorde's artistic evolution has arrived.
Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, Lorde celebrated the release at Baby's All Right in New York on Sunday - giving fans a sneak preview of the record. Stream it here
In support of Virgin, Lorde will be embarking on her biggest tour yet, UltraSound, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena, and Kia Forum. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale - many of which also sold out instantly - including 2 nights at Barclays Center.
Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video
Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video
Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour
Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Motorhead Release Their Lost 1976 Album 'The Manticore Tapes'
John Fogerty Reveals Re-Recorded Version of CCR Classic 'Lodi'
Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show
Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Hey Corporate Vandals
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video