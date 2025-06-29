.

Lorde Releases New Album 'Virgin'

(Republic) Lorde has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Virgin. Following a string of successful singles - "What Was That," "Man of the Year," and "Hammer" - which have been steadily climbing the charts and are nearing 200 million streams even before the album's release, the next step in Lorde's artistic evolution has arrived.

Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, Lorde celebrated the release at Baby's All Right in New York on Sunday - giving fans a sneak preview of the record. Stream it here

In support of Virgin, Lorde will be embarking on her biggest tour yet, UltraSound, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena, and Kia Forum. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale - many of which also sold out instantly - including 2 nights at Barclays Center.

