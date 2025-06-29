ROME And Dirty Heads Go 'Slow & Easy' With New Track

(Jensen) On the heels of his introspective, soul-reflecting debut solo single "Why My?" released in April, multi-platinum songwriter-producer ROME (Rome Ramirez, former frontman of Sublime with Rome) once again thrusts off the launching pad with the release of his new, spirited summer anthem "Slow & Easy" featuring Billboard chart-toppers Dirty Heads and produced by Dann Huff (Kane Brown, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban) at the legendary Castle Studio in Nashville, TN.

ROME and Dirty Heads share a storied history together having released the GOLD-certified hit song "Lay Me Down" featuring ROME back in 2010, which went onto reach #1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and established a record milestone as the song with the longest stint atop the chart for an independently released title.

ROME states, "I'm honored to share 'Slow & Easy' with the world! It's the culmination of my mantra, my friends, and my family all wrapped into one song. What makes it even more special is doing it alongside the Dirty Heads. We helped each other launch our careers back when 'Lay Me Down' became a summer anthem, and now, all these years later, we're bringing that feeling back!! This one's the soundtrack to the summer. All over again!"

The video for "Slow & Easy" (directed by Matt Leddo), which premiered today at Rolling Stone, captures a spirited, day-in-the-life glimpse into ROME at home in Nashville, TN surrounded by family and friends.

Earlier this month, ROME took to the main stage at the Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, California with his bandmates and performed a triumphant set in front of an audience of 20,000 plus, where he also joined Dirty Heads on stage that same day to perform "Lay Me Down".

Related Stories

Gus G. And Ronnie Romero Team Up For 'My Premonition'

Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'

Melvins 1983 Stream New Song 'King Of Rome'

Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'

News > ROME