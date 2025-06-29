Sawyer Utah Asks 'WHERE DO U GO?' With New Single

() Fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer Sawyer Utah has released his new single "WHERE DO U GO?". Oozing with 2010s pop nostalgia, the new track is for all the overthinkers out there.

"WHERE DO U GO?" starts off with a deceptively upbeat production before arriving at the chorus which begs the question where do our crushes go when they leave us? Written alongside Zhone (Troye Sivan) and Sophie Simmons (Leah Kate), the new single shows off an angstier side of Utah while still saying true to his own unique sound.

"From the day I made this song with Zhone & Sophie, it's been one of my favorites. It was the first session I ever had with them and we all wanted to make something energetic," said Utah. "We actually originally made it in 2022 and it's been sitting in the vault. I never stopped coming back to it and working on it slowly, evolving the production and vocals to grow with me...it always had this infectious feeling and I couldn't stop listening because of it. I felt like that was a sign I had to get it out in the world and let the people hear it too!"

"WHERE DO U GO?" follows Utah's latest single "tears & wishes", a trippy bedroom-pop track infused with late night vibes. The single was featured on Spotify's "Varsity Bars" playlist, iHeart Radio's "Newly Releases" and "Pop Pulse" playlists as well as TIDAL's "Pop Rising" playlist.

