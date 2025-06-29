Sawyer Utah Asks 'WHERE DO U GO?' With New Single

() Fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer Sawyer Utah has released his new single "WHERE DO U GO?". Oozing with 2010s pop nostalgia, the new track is for all the overthinkers out there.
"WHERE DO U GO?" starts off with a deceptively upbeat production before arriving at the chorus which begs the question where do our crushes go when they leave us? Written alongside Zhone (Troye Sivan) and Sophie Simmons (Leah Kate), the new single shows off an angstier side of Utah while still saying true to his own unique sound.
"From the day I made this song with Zhone & Sophie, it's been one of my favorites. It was the first session I ever had with them and we all wanted to make something energetic," said Utah. "We actually originally made it in 2022 and it's been sitting in the vault. I never stopped coming back to it and working on it slowly, evolving the production and vocals to grow with me...it always had this infectious feeling and I couldn't stop listening because of it. I felt like that was a sign I had to get it out in the world and let the people hear it too!"
"WHERE DO U GO?" follows Utah's latest single "tears & wishes", a trippy bedroom-pop track infused with late night vibes. The single was featured on Spotify's "Varsity Bars" playlist, iHeart Radio's "Newly Releases" and "Pop Pulse" playlists as well as TIDAL's "Pop Rising" playlist.
Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's Tears & Wishes
Sawyer Utah Shares 'One Last Time' Video
Sawyer Utah Shares Midnight Mix Of 'TEXAS'
Sawyer Utah Shares 'san fran (solo stripped)'
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Motorhead Release Their Lost 1976 Album 'The Manticore Tapes'
John Fogerty Reveals Re-Recorded Version of CCR Classic 'Lodi'
Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show
Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Hey Corporate Vandals
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video