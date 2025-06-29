Scotty McCreery Announces 'Scooter & Friends' With Charlie Wilson Collaboration

(TPR) Scotty McCreery has announced the soundtrack to your summer with the upcoming release of his star-studded EP, Scooter & Friends, out on July 18th. Produced by Frank Rogers, the forthcoming project brings McCreery together with some legendary friends including Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and one of McCreery's greatest musical idols, R&B legend Charlie Wilson.
"Back home everyone calls me 'Scooter,' so since I'm singing with a few of my favorite artists, I decided to call this project Scooter & Friends," said McCreery. "It's a fun collection of songs that are a little different from what I normally sing, yet they are still me. If the fans like it, maybe there will be a second volume in a few years."
In his latest release off Scooter & Friends, "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine," out now - McCreery shows off his artistic versatility alongside Charlie Wilson for an unexpected sound that many fans haven't heard from the ACM Award winner. Written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, and Frank Rogers, the song was a dream come true for McCreery who has long admired Wilson.
"I have been a massive fan of Charlie Wilson since I first heard him on the radio when I was a kid. He's one of my favorite artists of all time," said McCreery. "Getting to perform with him on stage a few years ago was a bucket list item for me. Being able to call him a friend means more than I can say. And now, having him sing with me on a song I wrote is a dream come true."
Wilson shared "My 'Charlie Last Name Wilson' song was one of his favorites when he was growing up and I never knew he was a fan, so when we finally met years ago I was blown away with that huge voice and had him jump on stage with me. He brought the house down that night and now I'm so excited that we have a duet together."
Scooter & Friends Track List:
"Bottle Rockets" feat. Hootie & the Blowfish
(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell,
Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Jim Sonefeld)
"Swim Up Bar"
(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers)
"Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" feat. Charlie Wilson
(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)
"Whiskey Said" feat. Lee Brice
(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)
"Holding Down the Honky Tonk"
(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)
