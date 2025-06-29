.

Skold Declares 'All Humans Must Be Destroyed'

06-29-2025
Skold Declares 'All Humans Must Be Destroyed'

(RSPR) 'All Humans Must Be Destroyed' has been released today (27th June) as the first single from a forthcoming new studio album by Skold, the solo project of the versatile Swedish musician, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tim Skold.
The subject matter of the song concerns AI and the possibility that perhaps some people are already 'robots'.

Well known for his contributions to genres that include industrial rock, metal and electro-industrial, Skold started out in the late 1980s with the hard rock band Shotgun Messiah, before launching his solo career in 1996 with a self-titled album on RCA Records. It featured the songs 'Chaos' and 'Hail Mary', both of which were subsequently utilised in movies and video games.

His talents attracted the attention of industrial music pioneers KMFDM, leading to his involvement in their albums 'Symbols' (1997), 'Adios' (1999) and 'Attak' (2002), plus a later return for 'Blitz' (2009). He also co-founded MDFMK with KMFDM mainman Sascha Konietzko, releasing a self-titled album in 2000.

Skold joined Marilyn Manson in 2002, producing, writing and performing on their chart-topping album 'The Golden Age of Grotesque' (2003) and 'Eat Me, Drink Me' (2007), as well as the singles 'Tainted Love' and 'Personal Jesus'.

Leaving Manson in 2008, Skold continued his solo career with albums like 'Anomie' (2011), 'The Undoing' (2016), 'Never Is Now' (2019), and 'Dies Irae' (2021), each of which showcased his evolving sound and production skills. He also produced and co-wrote for the albums 'Infamous' (2012) and 'Reincarnate' (2014) by the US metal band Motionless In White, both of which achieved significant chart success.

Other recent collaborations have included three albums as Not My God with Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine (2020-23), a 2024 record entitled 'Love Ghost x Skold' with alt-rock band Love Ghost that blended emo-tinged nu-metal with contemporary hip-hop and alt-rock influences, plus 2025 work with Ye.

Related Stories
Skold Declares 'All Humans Must Be Destroyed'

Love Ghost x Skold Album Arrives

Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video

Love Ghost and Tim Skold Team Up For New Single and Video

Skold Shares 'Rat King' The Lead Off Song From New Album

News > Skold

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested- Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished-Ozzy And Billy Morrison Collab Getting Special Release- more

Day In Country

Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more

-
Day In Pop

Lorde Releases New Album 'Virgin'- Stream Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'- more

Reviews

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Latest News

Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

Ozzy And Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Getting Special Release

Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished

Rage Unleash 'Freedom' Video and Announce New Album

ROME And Dirty Heads Go 'Slow & Easy' With New Track

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Stan Lynch on Rock & Roll High School Podcast

Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video

Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'