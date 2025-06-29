.

Stream Parker McCollum's New Album

(TPR) Multi-Platinum superstar, Parker McCollum, has released his self-titled fifth studio album, Parker Mccollum, out now. The 14-track album sees McCollum at his most authentic and artistically unhindered.

Produced by Frank Lidell and Eric Masse, each track pushed McCollum to create with a depth and at a pace that challenged him to be at his absolute best. "I would hang my hat on this record seven days a week..." -Parker McCollum for Associated Press

The album was recorded in a seven-day period at the famed Power Station recording studio in New York City. McCollum set out with the intention to let this album reflect the most raw and authentic version of himself as an artist. The collection includes a varied but cohesive selection of material - revisiting his "Permanent Headphones" which he wrote at 15, digs deep into dark storytelling with "My Blue," and calling on his friend and fellow Texan Cody Johnson for a cover of Danny O'Keefe's "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues." Top to bottom the album is Parker McCollum on full display.

"[PARKER MCCOLLUM] is permeated with Lone Star State soul and grit, an album with not only the potential to further scale McCollum's career, but to peel back new layers of his personality and artistry." -Billboard

