Stream Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'

(Warner) After skyrocketing to the forefront of popular culture, GRAMMY-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims releases the final chapter of his record-breaking debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition). Following a string of successes, he takes a much-deserved victory lap and delivers a definitive and dynamic 32-track vision without comparison, now featuring six new tracks.

Among the new material, he shines on the boundary-busting collaboration "All Gas, No Breaks" featuring BigXthaPlug. Since dropping last week, Vibe raved, "We swoon over the idea of a man being this direct about how in love he is. It's tender and sweet like prior drops." He set the stage for the (Complete Edition) with the anthemic and emotional single "God Went Crazy." which garnered acclaim from UPROXX who assured, "I could see this lovey-dovey ballad still making waves years down the line at weddings and such." Rounding out the six new songs, Swims includes a personal track about his unborn son, "Small Hands," featuring his partner Raiche. The (COMPLETE EDITION) is Swims at his most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital.

About the (Complete Edition), he commented, "'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)' is the final chapter of this journey that has forever changed my life. I cannot thank you all enough for being on this crazy ride with me. It has meant the absolute world. These songs have been everything to me, from the advice I subconsciously wrote that I didn't know I needed to hear, to the honest songs I wrote about heartbreak and finding love and myself. Thank you for letting me trauma dump on you while performing on the road, thank you for blasting these songs on your car rides to work, and thank you for just belting them out in the shower. I love you I love you I love you. And most importantly, thank you to the writers who put countless hours and effort into helping me find my voice and the perfect words to show the world how I feel."

The (Complete Edition) gathers up new music alongside all of the songs from Swims' record-breaking I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and (Part 2), which included the powerful singles, "Bad Dreams," "Guilty," "Are You Even Real" with GIVĒON, "The Door," and "Lose Control." The latter has become a 6x Platinum hit with nearly 4 billion global streams and, as of last week, holds the record for the longest Hot 100 run in history. "Lose Control" is currently #9 with 96 weeks on the chart and counting.



Swims is in the middle of an already monumental year. After releasing I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - which includes cameos from GIVĒON, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla - he performed "Lose Control" at the GRAMMY Awards, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. He then launched a sold-out UK/European arena tour, did a festival sweep through South America, and is currently in the midst of his biggest headlining North American tour yet. He was recently nominated for 3 BET Awards including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. This fall, Swims and his band Freak Feely head overseas for a run of arena dates in Australia and New Zealand.

