Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Stan Lynch on Rock & Roll High School Podcast

() This week on the Rock & Roll High School Podcast, host Pete Ganbarg welcomes legendary drummer, songwriter, and producer Stan Lynch, a founding member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Lynch, who spent nearly two decades with the band, reflects on the full arc of his remarkable career-from his early inspirations to his latest project, The Speaker Wars, a collaboration with Texas singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis whose debut album was just released. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lynch has also written and produced for artists such as The Eagles, Don Henley, and John Mellencamp.

Lynch reflects on the formation of The Heartbreakers and the instant creative bond he shared with Tom Petty, recalling how they wrote and recorded their debut album under "odd circumstances," but that it came together fast. He describes the band's early success in the UK, which helped build momentum in the U.S., and how the members became like family. "It was a league of extraordinary gentlemen... it was special," he says, adding that Tom was "bright, funny, and my North Star."

Lynch also opens up about his work with some of the most influential producers in rock history. He describes Jimmy Iovine's approach in contrast to others, but particularly praises Dave Stewart for the energy he brought into the studio: "Dave was the most joyful and brought a lot of energy in the room. He seemed to be open to chaos. If somebody had a good idea, he would capitalize on it." Lynch says the lessons he learned during those years stayed with him long after the sessions ended.

Lynch talks about touring with Bob Dylan, calling it "the high watermark" of his career. He also reflects on his decision to leave The Heartbreakers in 1994, and while it was the end of an era, he emphasizes that he still "treasures" his friendships with his former bandmates.

Lynch's talents as a writer and collaborator extended beyond The Heartbreakers. He co-wrote "Learn to Be Still" with The Eagles for their Hell Freezes Over album, describing Don Henley as "prolific and poetic" and "a real tour de force" as a songwriter. Their creative partnership turned into a lasting friendship that continues to this day.

He also dives into the state of today's music industry, his early obsession with English drummers and watching The Ed Sullivan Show, and the move to Los Angeles that sparked his professional journey. Throughout the conversation, Lynch offers a rare and deeply personal look at what it means to be part of rock history-and how it feels to keep creating new music decades later.

