Tyler Herwig Goes For The Heartstrings With 'Honey That's You'

(PR) Pop Country artist Tyler Herwig returns with Honey That's You, a heartfelt and deeply personal tribute to the woman who changed his life. Written after an emotional family trip, the track captures the quiet, everyday moments that remind us just how lucky we are to love and be loved.

Blending the warmth of acoustic country with a modern edge, Honey That's You channels the sincerity of Dan + Shay and Hunter Hayes, pairing intimate storytelling with soaring, melodic production. The song's lyrics unfold like a love letter in real time: "You found a mess in me / looked past what I couldn't see"

This release marks a defining moment in Herwig's artistry, with now over 90K followers throughout his pages and nearly over 130K Streams on Spotify. Tyler is leaning fully into his identity as a husband and father, while embracing the sonic fingerprint he's been refining across his catalog. "This song came out of nowhere," says Tyler. "I've written a lot about my wife before, but this one almost wrote itself. It's the kind of love that grounds you and makes you better."

